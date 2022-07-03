Cubs roster move: Alec Mills to injured list, Michael Rucker recalled

As you know, Alec Mills left Saturday’s game against the Red Sox after just eight pitches, apparently suffering a recurrence of the lower back issues that kept him out of action this year until early June.

Sunday, the Cubs placed Mills on the 15-day injured list and recalled righthanded reliever Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa.

Mills had struggled this year, posting a 9.68 ERA in seven appearances (two starts). Hopefully he gets healthy and can contribute later this season.

Rucker has made 12 appearances for the Cubs this year, all in relief, in three different stints in April, May and June and posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.475 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 19⅔ innings. At Iowa he has an 0.87 ERA and 1.548 WHIP in seven appearances, with eight strikeouts and eight walks in 10⅓ innings.

I would imagine that Mark Leiter Jr., who was so good in relief of Mills Saturday night, will take what would have been Mills’ next start, Thursday in Los Angeles. As always, we await developments.