Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 3

Some information about tomorrow. Normally there is no Minor League Wrap on Mondays as there usually aren’t any games played on Monday. Except in the Arizona Complex League, and I’m not doing a separate MLW for one ACL game. However, because tomorrow is the Fourth of July and the Fourth is the biggest attendance day in minor league baseball (along with today), there will be minor league games tomorrow. Instead, Tuesday will be an off-day.

On top of all that, Drew Smyly will be making a rehab appearance in South Bend tomorrow.

Not a good day down on the farm today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were sunk by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 9-6. The loss was Iowa’s fifth-straight and the Clippers take the six-game series, five games to one.

The good news here is that Marcus Stroman made a rehab start in this game. The bad news is that he didn’t pitch very well. Stroman gave up five runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings. Four of those five runs came in the third inning. Stroman walked one and struck out two. He threw 53 pitches and 34 of them were for strikes.

Of course, as I’ve mentioned before, the most important part of a rehab start is how the player feels after the game. If Stroman wakes up tomorrow morning and feels good, it was a successful rehab start no matter what the pitching line says.

Matt Dermody pitched the next 4.1 innings and allowed the I-Cubs to get back in the game. He gave up just one run on three hits over 4.1 innings. The one run came on a solo home run. He walked three and struck out two.

The loss went to Bryan Hudson. Hudson allowed a three-run home run in the eighth inning that ended up being the difference. Hudson allowed three runs on three hits over two innings. He struck out three and walked one. He also hit one batter.

The I-Cubs got back in this game with a three-run home run by Jackson Frazier in the sixth inning. It was Frazier’s second home run this year. Frazier went 1 for 3 with a walk. He scored twice and had the three runs batted in.

Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by first baseman Jared Young. That was Young’s 13th home run this season. Young went 1 for 5.

Catcher John Hicks was 4 for 5 with a double. He scored on Frazier’s home run.

Frazier’s blast:

432 feet later! Jackson Frazier brings us within two against Columbus. pic.twitter.com/56vor72S1X — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 4, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tossed out by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 4-2. Rocket City won the six-game series 4-2 as well.

Starter Walker Powell got the loss after he he allowed two runs on six hits over four innings. Powell struck out three and walked one.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 4. He scored a run in the first inning and drove in the other Smokies run in the seventh.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf went 2 for 3 with an RBI double. He was also hit by a pitch.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 2 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grounded by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 9-3. The loss snapped South Bend’s ten-game winning streak and was their first loss of the second half.

Manuel Espinoza allowed three runs in the first inning and things didn’t get much better after that. Espinoza took the loss after allowing eight runs on ten hits over 3.2 innings. Two of those hits were solo home runs in the first inning. Espinoza walked one and struck out two.

First baseman Jake Washer hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his ninth on the year. Washer went 1 for 2. He also walked once and was hit by a pitch once.

DH Jordan Nwogu was 3 for 4. He had one run batted in and one run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 10-7. The Pelicans won the series 4 games to 2. It was the first time Myrtle Beach has ever won a series over Charleston.

Porter Hodge pitched the first four innings and surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings. One of the three runs was unearned. Hodge struck out seven and walked two.

The game was tied 6-6 going to the ninth inning, but Angel Hernandez had a bad day and took the loss. Hernandez gave up four runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out one.

Third baseman James Triantos got one of those runs back with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. It was Triantos’ third-straight game with a home run and his fifth on the season. He was 2 for 5 with two RBI.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his fourth of 2022. Wetzel was 1 for 3 with a walk and three RBI.

Second baseman Josue Huma was 2 for 5 and scored twice.