Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Saturday 7/30, 8:05 CT

AGAIN, MORE CLOSE CALLS: Including Friday’s 4-2 win at San Francisco, the Cubs have played in 55 games decided by two or fewer runs, tied for third-most in the majors ... however, the team’s .400 winning percentage (22-33) in games decided by two or fewer runs is third-lowest in MLB.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/C5qP86Jehx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2022

Giants lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Jakob Junis, RHP

Drew Smyly has increased his trade value by good outings over his last two starts. Small sample size, to be sure, but he’s looked pretty good out there.

He made one relief appearance against the Giants last year (one inning) and no current Giant has more than six AB against him, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Last year the Giants tried some reclamation projects in their rotation and it worked to the tune of 107 wins.

This year they did the same with Jakob Junis and Junis has been okay, though he missed five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Since returning he’s made one relief appearance and one start, and has not thrown more than 62 pitches since June, so he might be on a pitch limit tonight. He has one career start against the Cubs, back in 2018, so that’s largely irrelevant now.

