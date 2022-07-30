Cub Tracks and the Audubon Society

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Served ice-cold for your pleasure. Please enjoy immoderately.

The trade deadline is rushing toward us and the rumors are fast and furious. In the meantime, let’s go birding. Everybody’s heard about the birds.

The birds are taking over now. — Brad (@ballskwok) July 30, 2022

The Cubs flirted for a while with being no-hit early but they failed to completely open the can of worms and instead took the lead mid-game. Alex Cobb and Marcus Stroman were dealing. So was Ian Happ.

Happ to Willy to cut down a run! pic.twitter.com/U3lE11dDYI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2022

It’s a no from me on the broadcast crew. Too much woolgathering. Patrick Wisdom is back to back, Jack.

The Cubs tried hard to give the game away, but the Giants wouldn’t cooperate. Effross and Givens were filthy in the late innings. David Robertson, not so much, but he got it done, in the end.

Patrick Wisdom’s 9th-inning double down LF line stands as a fair ball after a replay review, and Lou Seal is very upset. pic.twitter.com/8Zh0N6JBmp — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 30, 2022

David Ross is sheepish. Contreras and Happ are still on the team, Jed Hoyer having failed to fleece anyone so far. There’s plenty to look at on a Saturday morning. Enjoy.

Newcomb at 95 and 96 in the first inning as well as flashing his curveball. The Cubs may have figured out his cheat code. pic.twitter.com/PqIuijR2ZM — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 29, 2022

In a 17-page letter to the Senate, Rob Manfred argued that the anti-trust exemption is crucial for the business of minor league baseball and said MLB may not be able to govern working conditions without ithttps://t.co/68tUR16eoD — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 29, 2022

Ex-Cub/Giants outfielder Joc Pederson confirmed David Ross’ double middle fingers were directed at him last night. Pederson made a big impression before getting traded to Atlanta last season. Pederson also praised Ross as a good manager/communicator: “He was just making a joke.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 30, 2022

BREAKING: Cubs Sign Jackson Ferris and JP Wheat Likely Completing Draft Class https://t.co/y0u0tKmMJg — North Side Bound (@NSideBound) July 30, 2022

Ian Happ catches up with former Cub, Tommy LaStella, before tonight’s game. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/fia0ubn5lU — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) July 30, 2022

Wade Miley's rehab start at High-A South Bend is complete: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K on 36 pitches (25 strikes).



The defense committed also three errors behind Miley. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 30, 2022

"You're gonna be a big leaguer."



Watch the series premiere of Cubs All Access: https://t.co/MObuK3wlM3 pic.twitter.com/ftYmIXboGi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 28, 2022

Food for Thought:

That is one lumpy moon! https://t.co/SmPAeQFSuO — Futurism (@futurism) July 29, 2022

