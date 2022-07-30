Cub Tracks and the Audubon Society

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Served ice-cold for your pleasure. Please enjoy immoderately.
The trade deadline is rushing toward us and the rumors are fast and furious. In the meantime, let’s go birding. Everybody’s heard about the birds.
The birds are taking over now.— Brad (@ballskwok) July 30, 2022
The Cubs flirted for a while with being no-hit early but they failed to completely open the can of worms and instead took the lead mid-game. Alex Cobb and Marcus Stroman were dealing. So was Ian Happ.
Happ to Willy to cut down a run! pic.twitter.com/U3lE11dDYI— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2022
It’s a no from me on the broadcast crew. Too much woolgathering. Patrick Wisdom is back to back, Jack.
Patrick Wisdom has homered in back-to-back games!#DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/xSPR0g8Gvp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2022
The Cubs tried hard to give the game away, but the Giants wouldn’t cooperate. Effross and Givens were filthy in the late innings. David Robertson, not so much, but he got it done, in the end.
Patrick Wisdom’s 9th-inning double down LF line stands as a fair ball after a replay review, and Lou Seal is very upset. pic.twitter.com/8Zh0N6JBmp— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 30, 2022
Nico. Speed. pic.twitter.com/jSKZ6ItUkT— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 30, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, Giants 2. pic.twitter.com/18AD1x4JBK
David Ross is sheepish. Contreras and Happ are still on the team, Jed Hoyer having failed to fleece anyone so far. There’s plenty to look at on a Saturday morning. Enjoy.
Newcomb at 95 and 96 in the first inning as well as flashing his curveball. The Cubs may have figured out his cheat code. pic.twitter.com/PqIuijR2ZM— Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 29, 2022
In a 17-page letter to the Senate, Rob Manfred argued that the anti-trust exemption is crucial for the business of minor league baseball and said MLB may not be able to govern working conditions without ithttps://t.co/68tUR16eoD— Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 29, 2022
Ex-Cub/Giants outfielder Joc Pederson confirmed David Ross’ double middle fingers were directed at him last night. Pederson made a big impression before getting traded to Atlanta last season. Pederson also praised Ross as a good manager/communicator: “He was just making a joke.”— Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 30, 2022
BREAKING: Cubs Sign Jackson Ferris and JP Wheat Likely Completing Draft Class https://t.co/y0u0tKmMJg— North Side Bound (@NSideBound) July 30, 2022
Ian Happ catches up with former Cub, Tommy LaStella, before tonight’s game. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/fia0ubn5lU— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) July 30, 2022
- Maury Brown (Forbes* {$}): MLB rules prime time, even with Regional Sports Network viewership flat year-over-year. Marquee isn’t holding up its end.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): David Ross ‘sorry’ for caught-on-TV double birds to Pederson. “I should definitely know better,” Ross said.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson earning key places in Cubs’ future. “... Steele and Thompson have shown they might be keepers in the rotation for the “next great Cubs team.””
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks has front-row seat to expected trade-deadline exodus ... again. “Hendricks said he’s confident that he’ll pitch again this season.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Adbert Alzolay is getting close to throwing live batting practice. “The timeline still looks good for Alzolay to appear in, say, an Arizona Complex League game or two in a couple weeks...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Wade Miley *WILL* get a rehab start before the trade deadline. “Per multiple reports, Miley will start for the South Bend Cubs” (Friday). MLB.com confirms.
Wade Miley's rehab start at High-A South Bend is complete: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K on 36 pitches (25 strikes).— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 30, 2022
The defense committed also three errors behind Miley.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs bullpen expected to take trade deadline hit, but they’ve been through this before. “The Cubs are expected to move closer David Robertson at the trade deadline — and he’s not the only one.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): As deadline looms, Robertson reflects on personal rebound with Cubs. “I can’t thank the Cubs enough,” Robertson said. Patrick Mooney adds on {$}.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs trade piece Mychal Givens riding an insane scoreless streak. “... Givens hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 14.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs have ‘Indicated High Price’ in possible Contreras, Robertson trades, still no names exchanged with Mets. “... the Mets are reluctant to deal prospects after seemingly being burned...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Contreras scrubs Cubs references from Instagram account. “... the soon-to-be-traded All-Star catcher appears to be bracing for what’s to come.” Some of the stuff is back. Maybe not.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Member of Blue Jays org reportedly said ‘Ian Happ is the exact player we’re looking for’. “As Robert Murray shared...”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The stubborn mentality that has helped Nelson Velázquez find success in his big-league career. “I would come back and say, ‘let’s play again,’ until I won,” Velázquez said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs prospect notebook: Miguel Amaya progressing, Alexanger Canario raking. “Jared Banner, Cubs vice president of player development, also had high praise for Pete Crow-Armstrong.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Crow-Armstrong continues to show why he’s among baseball’s best prospects. ‘I want to keep getting challenged,’ the Chicago Cubs outfielder says. “I don’t think that the game changes all that much as you go up,” Crow-Armstrong said.
- Daniel Brown (The Athletic {$}): Will Clark, Greg Maddux and the lip-reading that (allegedly) changed baseball. “Clark believes that was the tipping point in pitchers covering their mouths with their gloves during mound sessions.”
- Jack Mueller (MLB.com*): Cubs host thrilling RBI Tourney in Chicago. “... 315 of the best athletes from the Midwest converged in Chicago to test their skills in a baseball and softball tournament...”
- Cary Heinz (Cubbies Crib*): There’s a lot more to Steve Goodman than ‘Go Cubs, Go’. Ask Arlo Guthrie. Ask anyone who was a student at the Old Town School of Folk Music during his tenure there.
"You're gonna be a big leaguer."— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 28, 2022
Watch the series premiere of Cubs All Access: https://t.co/MObuK3wlM3 pic.twitter.com/ftYmIXboGi
Food for Thought:
