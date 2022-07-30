 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks and the Audubon Society

The latest in #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. I’m a birdbrain.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Served ice-cold for your pleasure. Please enjoy immoderately.

The trade deadline is rushing toward us and the rumors are fast and furious. In the meantime, let’s go birding. Everybody’s heard about the birds.

The Cubs flirted for a while with being no-hit early but they failed to completely open the can of worms and instead took the lead mid-game. Alex Cobb and Marcus Stroman were dealing. So was Ian Happ.

It’s a no from me on the broadcast crew. Too much woolgathering. Patrick Wisdom is back to back, Jack.

The Cubs tried hard to give the game away, but the Giants wouldn’t cooperate. Effross and Givens were filthy in the late innings. David Robertson, not so much, but he got it done, in the end.

David Ross is sheepish. Contreras and Happ are still on the team, Jed Hoyer having failed to fleece anyone so far. There’s plenty to look at on a Saturday morning. Enjoy.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...