Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 29

It’s the “everyone wins” edition! Well, except for the rookie league team.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs condemned the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 5-4 in ten innings.

Starter Caleb Kilian had some trouble finding the strike zone, but he was throwing hard and allowed just one run on one hit over four innings. He did, however, walk six while striking out six.

Woah. Caleb Kilian just hit 100 mph on back-to-back pitches on the radar gun here at CHS Field in the first inning.



It is known as a hot gun, sometimes 1-2 mph high, but still.. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) July 30, 2022

Wyatt Short tossed two innings of hitless and scoreless innings. Short walked two and struck out two.

Ben Leeper blew a save in the bottom of the ninth when he gave up a one-out solo home run. But he got the win when the Cubs scored in the top of the tenth and Leeper kept the Saints from scoring in the bottom of the inning. His final line was one run on one hit over two innings. Leeper struck out two and walked two.

Shortstop Dixon Machado led off the game with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. It was Machado’s second home run on the year. Machado went 2 for 4 with a double, the home run and a walk.

Two batters later, first baseman Matt Mervis made it 2-0 with his second Triple-A home run and his 23rd overall blast. Mervis was 1 for 5 and scored twice—the second time on a wild pitch in the tenth inning after starting the frame as the automatic runner on second.

Right fielder Narciso Crook made it 4-3 with a solo home run in the eighth inning. It was Crook’s 16th home run this year and his fifth home run over the past six games. Crook went 1 for 4 with a walk.

DH John Hicks went 2 for 4 with a double. He scored once.

Here are Machado and Mervis’ home runs.

Dixon Machado and Matt Mervis give us a 2-0 lead with these solo shots! pic.twitter.com/MLpqL1K9ZL — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 30, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies overthrew the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 3-2.

DJ Herz started and got his first Double-A win tonight. He allowed just one run on just one hit over five innings. Herz did walk four batter and hit two more. He struck out five.

Peyton Remy kept the Barons from scoring over the middle three innings. Remy gave up two hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

Jeremiah Estrada gave up a run in the top of the ninth, but got the save in the end. Estrada’s final line was one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out two and walked two, although one of those walks was intentional.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter hit a two-run go-ahead single in the fifth inning. Slaughter was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Andy Weber was 2 for 3 with two walks.

Here’s Slaughter’s single.

A 2-RUN SINGLE FROM JAKE SLAUGHTER TO TAKE THE LEAD!! 2-1 Smokies in the bottom of the 5th. pic.twitter.com/HTGdBUzho0 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 30, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs capsized the Lake County Captains (Guardians), 7-6 in ten innings.

Wade Miley made a rehab start tonight and allowed five runs on six hits over 2.1 innings. One of the five runs was unearned. He walked one and struck out one.

(I didn’t watch much baseball tonight because of a family outing, but I did see Miley pitch in the third inning when he gave up four of his five runs. The defense behind him was atrocious. For example, the Cubs completely botched a rundown and third baseman Luis Verdugo actually ran into a runner while he tried to field the ball. I’m not saying Miley looked good because he didn’t, but he wasn’t nearly as bad as that line suggests.)

Luis Devers, on the other hand, continued to impress. Devers tossed five scoreless innings in relief of Miley, allowing just three hits. Devers struck out six and walked just one.

Hunter Bigge pitched the ninth and tenth innings and retired all six batters he faced to get the win. He struck out the side in the tenth. Bigge had four total strikeouts.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo continued to scorch the ball in July. Aliendo was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice and had one RBI.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 5 with a double and he scored one run.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was 2 for 3 with a walk. Murray drove in one run.

The winning run was scored by automatic runner Yeison Santana on a wild pitch.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dry-cleaned the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 5-2.

Starter Tyler Santana got the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings. Santana walked just two and struck out seven. He did hit one batter.

Johzan Oquendo relieved Santana and pitched the next three innings without allowing a run. Oquendo surrendered four hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Alfredo Zarraga got called in to get the final out of the game. He struck out the only better he faced for the save.

Catcher Ethan Hearn broke a 1-1 tied in the fourth inning with a two-run home run, his seventh of the season. Hearn went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored on Hearn’s homer.

Second baseman Josue Huma went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored once.

ACL Cubs

Lost to Brewers Gold, 10-7.