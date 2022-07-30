Cubs roster move: Mark Leiter Jr. recalled

Earlier Saturday, the Cubs traded Chris Martin to the Dodgers for Zach McKinstry.

For now, McKinstry stands optioned to Triple-A Iowa, but I would expect he’ll join the active roster soon, possibly after other trades occur.

Also for now, the Cubs needed another pitcher to join the active roster, so righthander Mark Leiter Jr. has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Leiter has pitched in 14 games (four starts) for the Cubs this year and has posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.267 WHIP. He did have one really good outing against the Red Sox when he threw 5⅓ innings of one-run relief after Alec Mills left a start after eight pitches.

In six starts for Iowa this year, Leiter has a 5.32 ERA and 1.227 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 22 innings. He’s basically a “break glass in case of emergency” pitcher at this point for the Cubs.

As always, we await developments. Today’s game preview will post at 6 p.m. CT.