Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 30

Remember how yesterday was the “everyone wins” edition? Today is not that day.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 7-1.

Things did not go well for starter Anderson Espinoza tonight. Although he was a bit shaky in the first inning, he got out of it without any runs scoring. But the first six batters in the second inning reached against Espinoza and all six of them would come around to score. So the final line on Espinoza was six runs on three hits and four walks over 1+ innings. He also hit one batter. Espinoza struck out one batter.

Matt Dermody continues to make his case for a spot on the major league roster with four scoreless innings tonight. Dermody gave up two hits. The Norwalk, Iowa native and former Hawkeyes pitcher struck out four and walked one.

The I-Cubs actually outhit the Saints 9-7 this evening, despite the lopsided scoreline the other way.

Rehabbing Nick Madrigal played the entire game at second base and went 2 for 3 with a walk. Madrigal scored the lone Iowa run in the top of the first inning.

Right fielder Narciso Crook was 2 for 4.

Andrelton Simmons played six innings at shortstop on a rehab assignment and went 0 for 4.

Highlights:

The @IowaCubs are the most athletic team in baseball. Don’t @ me. pic.twitter.com/fSta0mBPQO — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) July 30, 2022

You didn’t think there were in-game highlights, did you?

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were subjugated by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 11-6.

Riley Thompson started and took the loss. Thompson allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits over two innings. He walked three and struck out two.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 3 for 5 with a double. Ball had two runs batted in.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the eighth inning. Beesley also scored one run.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 5 with a double. He scored one run.

Here’s an RBI single for Ball.

Bryce Ball with ANOTHER RBI tonight! Smokies still trail 7-3 in the bottom of the 5th. @bryceball_05 pic.twitter.com/wTDNiOUumv — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 31, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were sunk by the Lake County Captains (Guardians) 7-2.

Starter Kohl Franklin may have hit 101 miles per hour on the stadium radar gun, but he didn’t make it out of the first inning. Franklin retired only one batter (a strikeout) and he allowed four runs on four hits, including a three-run home run. He also walked one.

Riley Martin had three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits. He struck out four and walked no one.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu had a two-run single in the fifth inning that accounted for all of South Bend’s scoring. He went 1 for 4.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo went 2 for 2 with two walks.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 6-4.

Starter Didier Vargas took the loss after giving up five run on five hits over four innings. Vargas struck out six and walked two.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. had a great outing with three perfect innings in relief of Vargas. Scalzo struck out five.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel pulled a solo home run to right field in the top of the fourth inning. It was Wetzel’s ninth home run this year. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Second baseman Josue Huma was 2 for 5 with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 7-2.

Jonathan Holder pitched two innings without allowing a run or a hit in a rehab appearance. He struck out three and walked just one.