Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Sunday 7/31, 6:08 CT

The Cubs made a minor-league deal Sunday afternoon and I didn’t think that was worth an entire article. Here it is:

The Cubs have acquired minor-league RHP Raynel Espinal from the Giants for INF Dixon Machado. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 31, 2022

Raynel Espinal is 30 and pitched in one MLB game last year for the Red Sox. The Giants signed him as a minor league free agent this past February. He also spent several years in the Yankees organization.

Organizational filler, I’d say.

Sunday notes...

IT’S JUST A HANDFUL OF TEAMS, REALLY: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Mets, Orioles, White Sox and Yankees: 2-19. Cubs vs. all other teams: 39-40.

The Cubs bullpen has allowed just four earned runs in 42.1 innings spanning the team’s last 11 games (0.85 ERA). In that 11-game span Cubs relievers have walked 16, struck out 46 and held opponents to a .175 BA (25-for-143). THE CLOSE GAMES CONTINUE: Including Saturday’s 5-4 loss at San Francisco, the Cubs have played in 56 games decided by two or fewer runs, tied for third-most in the majors. however, the team’s .393 winning percentage (22-34) in games decided by two or fewer runs is fourth-lowest in MLB. Saturday’s game also makes six consecutive games for the Cubs, and nine of the last 11, decided by two or fewer runs.

Including Saturday’s 5-4 loss at San Francisco, the Cubs have played in 56 games decided by two or fewer runs, tied for third-most in the majors. however, the team’s .393 winning percentage (22-34) in games decided by two or fewer runs is fourth-lowest in MLB. Saturday’s game also makes six consecutive games for the Cubs, and nine of the last 11, decided by two or fewer runs. THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner’s 35 strikeouts are the fewest for any qualified hitter in the NL this year and fourth-fewest in MLB behind Steven Kwan (31), Luis Arraez (32) and Alejandro Kirk (33).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/vaovUeVUG5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2022

Giants lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Carlos Rodón, LHP

Adrian Sampson keeps going out there and proving the naysayers wrong. Sure, it’s still just 39⅓ innings, but he throws strikes and goes fairly deep into starts, helping save the bullpen.

He has never faced the Giants and the only current Giant who has faced him is our old buddy Tommy La Stella (0-for-2), so perhaps that will be to Sampson’s advantage.

I had hoped the Cubs would sign Carlos Rodón last year, but his loyalty to the White Sox (and their offer of a major league deal) took precedence.

He then used the good year he had there to leverage a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants, so good for him.

Since the All-Star break he’s been hit pretty hard in two starts (Dodgers and Diamondbacks), both on the road. He has a 2.05 ERA and only two HR allowed in eight starts (44 innings) at Oracle Park this year.

Today’s game is on ESPN.

Discuss amongst yourselves.