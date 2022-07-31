Cubs roster move: Zach McKinstry activated, Alfonso Rivas optioned

Saturday, the Cubs acquired infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from the Dodgers in exchange for reliever Chris Martin.

Today, McKinstry has been added to the 26-man active roster:

The Cubs added Zach McKinstry, the utility player acquired from the Dodgers in the Chris Martin trade, to their active roster and optioned Alfonso Rivas to Triple-A Iowa. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 31, 2022

As I noted yesterday regarding McKinstry:

This year he’s played in only 10 MLB games, spending most of his time at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he’s batted .335/.417/.487 (64-for-191) in 48 games. McKinstry played mostly shortstop in Triple-A, but he has also played second base and third base and left and right field for the Dodgers, as well as shortstop.

McKinstry will wear uniform No. 6, which has not been worn by a Cub during the regular season this year. It was last worn by Greg Deichmann last year.

Alfonso Rivas is batting .232/.313/.316 (41-for-177) in 71 games for the Cubs this year with three home runs. The lack of power likely makes him odd man out going forward.

This is, obviously, one of several roster moves and/or trades that will be made by the Cubs over the next couple of days, before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. CT trade deadline. As always, we await developments.