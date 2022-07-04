On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Brewers series preview

Despite the difference in the standings between the Cubs and Brewers in the NL Central, the Cubs have played them exactly even in the 10 games thus far in 2022.

For more on the Brewers, here’s Harrison Freuck, manager of our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball:

The Brewers have had a rollercoaster stretch since the last time they met the Cubs at the start of June. The Crew lost eight in a row right after that series, but since then they’ve gone 12-7 entering Sunday, including sweeps over the Reds and Rays and a series win over the Blue Jays. The injuries continue to hurt the Brewers but some players have started to return, including starters Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the IL for the second time and starter Adrian Houser just joined him after exiting his start on Thursday with elbow discomfort. Looking at the big picture for the Brewers, everything depends on their offense. When they’re scoring runs, they’re usually winning — during their eight-game losing streak, they were shut out three times and scored more than four runs only twice. The Brewers have shown a lot more pop lately, however, as they’ve scored at least four runs in every game dating back to June 21, including 19 runs against the Pirates Friday night. With perhaps the strongest 7-8-9 bullpen in the majors (Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams, Josh Hader), the Brewers rely on scoring early and shutting the game down from the bullpen, which they’ll look to continue as they take on their rivals at home.

Fun fact

Former Cub Victor Caratini is one of only two Brewers hitters who has an OPS over. 800 at .823. (The other is Mike Brosseau, who has an .866 OPS in only 87 plate appearances.)

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Justin Steele, LHP (3-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.478 WHIP, 3.51 FIP) vs. Eric Lauer, LHP (6-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.226 WHIP, 4.77 FIP)

Tuesday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (4-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, 4.76 FIP) vs. Jason Alexander, RHP (2-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.696 WHIP, 4.36 FIP)

Wednesday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 2.75 FIP) vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 0.936 WHIP, 3.17 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Monday: 3:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 7:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 1:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

These pitching matchups aren’t as one-sided as they might have looked a month or so ago. Cubs pitching has been better and Brewers pitching, not so much. Since June 17 the Brewers are 11-5, but the Cubs are at least somewhat close to that at 9-7.

Going to say the Cubs will steal a couple games here and win two of three.

Up next

The Cubs travel to Los Angeles for a four-game series against the Dodgers. That series begins Thursday evening.