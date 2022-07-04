Cubs roster move: Seiya Suzuki activated, Narciso Crook optioned

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki injured his left ring finger on this play May 26 in Cincinnati [VIDEO].

It didn’t look that serious at the time, but Suzuki eventually wound up on the injured list and has missed 35 games.

Monday, the Cubs activated Suzuki (after a short rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa in which he went 4-for-9 with a home run) and optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Iowa.

Suzuki got off to a fantastic start this year, batting .333/.458/.632 over his first 18 games. While he then went into a slump, his overall numbers of .245/.344/.432 (34-for-139) with four home runs in 41 games are still decent, though he has not homered since April 17. Hopefully he can hit the ground running and get back to near the level of performance he had in NPB.

Crook, who has a great backstory, went 2-for-7 in three games for the Cubs in his first taste of MLB play after 10 minor-league seasons in the Reds and Cubs organizations. He didn’t look overmatched and could make himself a career as a fourth or fifth outfielder. He’ll surely be back.