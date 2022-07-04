Baseball history unpacked, July 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Cubs birthdays: Bill Sullivan, Chuck Tanner, Bill Tremel, Wayne Nordhagen, Dan Larson, Johnny Abrego, Matt Dermody, Ethan Roberts*. Also notable: Mickey Welch HOF.

Today in world history:

1054 - Brightest known supernova SN 1054 (creates the Crab Nebula) 1st reported by Chinese astronomers.

- Brightest known supernova SN 1054 (creates the Crab Nebula) 1st reported by Chinese astronomers. 1634 - The city of Trois-Rivières is founded in New France, later to become the Canadian province of Quebec.

- The city of Trois-Rivières is founded in New France, later to become the Canadian province of Quebec. 1776 - According to popular legend the Liberty Bell rings for the Second Continental Congress.

- According to popular legend the Liberty Bell rings for the Second Continental Congress. 1803 - The Louisiana Purchase is announced to the American people by President Thomas Jefferson.

- The Louisiana Purchase is announced to the American people by President Thomas Jefferson. 1826 - Past presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both die on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, President John Quincy Adams calls “visible and palpable remarks of Divine Favor”.

- Past presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both die on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, President John Quincy Adams calls “visible and palpable remarks of Divine Favor”. 1862 Charles Dodgson (Lewis Carroll) creates Alice in Wonderland for Alice Liddell on a family boat trip on the river Isis (Thames) in Oxford.

Charles Dodgson (Lewis Carroll) creates Alice in Wonderland for Alice Liddell on a family boat trip on the river Isis (Thames) in Oxford. 1881 - Booker T. Washington establishes Tuskegee Institute (Alabama).

- Booker T. Washington establishes Tuskegee Institute (Alabama). 1884 - Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris.

- Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris. 1934 - Hungarian physicist Leo Szilard patents the chain-reaction design for the atomic bomb.

- Hungarian physicist Leo Szilard patents the chain-reaction design for the atomic bomb.

*pictured.

