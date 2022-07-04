 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Happy 4th of July!

A weekend bookended by national holidays can be a little light on the news.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If you were in Canada on Friday and returned to the States for Monday, you could have enjoyed an extra-long weekend. Canada celebrated Canada Day on the 1st, and of course the 4th is today. What this means, of course, is that there might be a little less than average in terms of baseball coverage, but plenty of ugly hats to be derided.

Let’s take a look at what happened over the weekend, while enjoying some time off for BBQs, fireworks, and generally enjoying the start of summer.

  • Oops.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...