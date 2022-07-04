 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Monday 7/4, 3:10 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Brewers Monday 7/4 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...