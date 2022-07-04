Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 4

It is a rare Monday night edition of the Minor League Wrap. We’ve got a full slate of games tonight as “baseball and fireworks” is probably the biggest gate draw in the minor leagues.

Just a reminder, because there’s a Minor League Wrap tonight, there won’t be one tomorrow night. Tuesday is an off-day this week and this week only.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were edged by Indianapolis (Pirates), 5-4 in ten innings.

Javier Assad made his Triple-A debut in this game and went 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. One of the three runs was unearned. Assad struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

The I-Cubs bullpen did not allow another run until the bottom of the tenth. Aneuris Rosario came on to get the save, but he hit the first batter he faced. After a double-steal of second and third, Rosario struck out the next batter before giving up a walk-off two-run single.

Right fielder Narciso Crook tied the game up 3-3 in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his tenth this year. Crook went 2 for 5.

Shortstop Dixon Machado went 2 for 5. He scored on Crook’s home run.

First baseman Tyler Payne was 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies deposed the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 9-5.

Brandon Leibrandt started and allowed neither a hit nor a run over three innings. He did walk one while striking out five.

The win was awarded to Graham Lawson, although he didn’t pitch that well. Lawson surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks over two innings. Lawson struck out one.

Center fielder Alexander Canario had a big night with two doubles and a three-hit game. Canario was 3 for 4 with a walk. He scored one run and drove in one.

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the eighth inning. Mervis also scored one run and was hit by a pitch.

The Smokies scored nine runs on nine hits and nine walks. There were also two rain delays in this game.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bitten by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 9-1.

Drew Smyly started this game on a rehab assignment and was strong over the first three innings, allowing just one hit. But he allowed three runs on two home runs in the fourth inning and got the loss. The final line on Smyly was three runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked no one, so that is a real positive.

Daniel Palencia relieved Smyly and got rocked for six runs over 2.2 innings.

South Bend’s only run came on a Luis Verdugo home run in the seventh inning. It was Verdugo’s second home run of the year. He also doubled in a 2 for 4 night.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4.

First baseman Jake Washer was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blinded by the bioluminescence of the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 9-8 in ten innings.

Starter Jose Miguel Gonzalez pitched four innings and allowed four runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

After the Pelicans failed to score in the top of the tenth, Yovanny Cabrera allowed two hits to lead off the bottom of the tenth and score the winning run. Cabrera had come on to get the final two outs of the ninth inning, so his final line was one unearned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Shortstop Josue Huma went 3 for 5 with a double and a walk. Huma scored twice and had one RBI.

Second baseman Juan Mora was 2 for 4 with two walks. Mora also scored twice and had one run batted in.

DH Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 6 with three RBI. He also scored one run.

Left fielder Alejandro Rivero was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and drove in one run.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the White Sox, 8-2.