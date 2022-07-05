Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Tuesday 7/5, 7:10 CT

Tuesday notes...

IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING:

Cubs inside-the-park home runs since 2000:



Seiya Suzuki: Today at MIL

Javy Baez: 8/7/17 at SF

Anthony Rizzo: 6/29/16 at CIN

Tony Campana: 8/5/11 vs. CIN

Geovany Soto: 5/19/08 at HOU

Derrek Lee: 8/26/07 at ARI

Sammy Sosa: 10/6/01 vs. PIT

Corey Patterson: 9/24/00 vs. STL — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 4, 2022

TRIPLING UP: Cubs batters have hit 16 triples this season, tied for third in the majors, and they have had 11 players record at least one triple, the most among any club (Arizona, Colorado and Detroit are second with 10 players each).

The Cubs are 7-5 over their last 12 games since June 22, with the team batting .283/.369/.461 (121-for-427). The team batted .288 (32-for-111) with RISP in the first 10 games of this stretch (7-3) before going 2-for-25 in that situation in the team’s last two contests, both losses. Over that same stretch, Cubs pitching has posted a 3.49 ERA, including a 2.84 ERA from the bullpen and a 4.03 ERA from the rotation. RISPY BUSINESS: The Cubs have had 877 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, the most among NL clubs and second in the majors (Boston, 892). But, they have hit .222 (162-for-731) with runners in scoring position this season, the third-lowest mark in the majors ahead of Pittsburgh (.200) and Arizona (.220).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Willson Contreras is out of the lineup after leaving Monday’s game with a hamstring issue.

#Cubs injury updates:

-Willson Contreras getting treatment today & not in starting lineup.

-Norris threw 22 pitches in live BP

-Schwindel & Madrigal stood in for live BP. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 5, 2022

Brewers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Jason Alexander, RHP

Kyle Hendricks, last four starts: 3.57 ERA, 1.147 WHIP, only three walks in 22⅔ innings.

That’s pretty good, and it includes one clunker against the Braves, who have crushed Kyle the last two years.

The Brewers have crushed him this year, too: 6.14 ERA, 1.636 WHIP, three home runs in 14⅔ innings. So we’re hoping for something better tonight.

Jason Alexander is filling in for Adrian Houser, who went on the injured list with a flexor strain after his most recent start.

Alexander has made seven appearances (five starts) including his MLB debut against the Cubs June 1 at Wrigley Field (seven innings, seven hits, three runs). However, his last start was June 23, 11 days ago, and he has thrown two brief relief appearances since then. So... whether he’s still stretched out to go six or seven innings is an open question.

