Cub Tracks runs all the way home

The Cubs started a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in the city that beer made famous on a Monday afternoon in July. Justin Steele (3-5, 4.39) opposed Eric Lauer (6-3, 4.02) in a battle of the southpaws. Jim Deshaies and Beth Mowins did the broadcast.
The game started out scoreless, as they so often do, and stayed that way until Nelson Velazquez smote his first MLB dinger.
Nelson Velázquez slugs his first big league homer, and there are plenty of @Cubs fans in Milwaukee to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/14XMtdqa7G— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2022
Both pitchers were in the groove early, especially after Christopher Morel walked on a strikeout pitch and was subsequently caught in a rundown. The Cubs made Lauer throw a lot of pitches once it became apparent that the ump was on the batters’ side early (he ruled differently later). Steele threw strikes and induced a lot of weak contact. The Brewers didn’t hit safely until the fifth inning, when Luis Urias doubled.
Justin Steele, Dirty 83mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/MvDbS0Mh3V— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 4, 2022
But Steele struck out the side after ploinking Victor Caratini to restore double play possibilities, and squashed that uprising. It wasn’t until the seventh that Steele cracked. The Cubs didn’t solve Lauer any more, so it was a brand-new ballgame at that point. But regardless of the outcome, Steele pitched really well, as he has been doing lately. Mychal Givens kept the game where it was...
Justin Steele has a 2.72 ERA (11 ER/36.1 IP) over his last six starts. pic.twitter.com/scsu7H15g5— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2022
And then, and then:
Go-ahead inside-the-park home run for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/hLqj5Idd4i— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2022
But, alas, the lead wasn’t safe. Victor Caratini with the game-winner in the tenth.
Alfonso Rivas was on base three times yesterday, and he’s hit .326/.375/.395/117 wRC+ since his return to the big leagues. Back to emphasizing more contact and discipline over power, perhaps? It’s not exactly what you’d expect or look for from a first baseman, but sometimes you just have to be who you are. Ultimately, Rivas isn’t going to sustain a .433 BABIP, so even as this version of himself, he’d need to be taking a whole lot more walks (6.3%), striking out even less (27.1%), or hitting for more power (.070 ISO) to stay productive. — Brett Taylor.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Why wins still matter for a Cubs team headed for another summer sell-off. “I don’t think development should ever be at the expense of winning. They should go hand in hand,” said David Ross.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs closing in on return to full strength. “It’s exciting, right?” Ross said.
- Cary Heinz (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs must avoid the mistake of trading Kyle Hendricks. “Although Hendricks is currently 4-6, he is yet to have a losing season in his big league career.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Marcus Stroman looking forward to rejoining Cubs’ starting rotation. “He’s confident the rehab start he will make with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday will be the only one he needs before returning.” More Stroman from Gordon Wittenmyer. He struggled in his Triple A start, says Tommy Birch.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Is Nico Hoerner the Cubs’ shortstop of the future? “... there is something about the Cubs’ starting shortstop that comes across as though he’s wise beyond his years...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Bats and brains: Wisdom’s new process driving results. “A pitch up and in is never fun, whether it’s intentional or not,” Wisdom said. “It’s just not a good spot. To hit a homer after that, it feels pretty good, especially that one.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki is officially back! “Suzuki is right into the lineup, batting fourth today...” He didn’t struggle in his rehab assignments, says Tommy Birch.
- MLB.com*: WATCH: Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong makes spectacular catch for South Bend. Part of a monster week, says Alexander Patt.
- Mac Cerullo (The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass via Yahoo): Two cities, one legend: Jon Lester reflects on one of a kind career with Sox, Cubs. “... I’m happy and more than satisfied with what I was able to do throughout my years.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Twitter roasts Winckowski for Wrigley Field remark. As one does.
