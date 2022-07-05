July 5 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

Without further ado, here’s what’s been going on with some of your Cubs favorites over the past week.

Javier Báez

After slowly improving through most of June, Javy had a bad week: .179/.172/.250 (5-for-28) with 10 strikeouts. You’ll note the OBP is lower than the BA — that’s what happens when you have a sacrifice fly but no walks.

Báez is having his worst year (except for the pandemic 2020 season) since his rookie year in 2014.

The Tigers actually won four of the seven games they played over the past week, including sweeping the Guardians in a doubleheader on Monday.

Also, remember the back-and-forth between Báez and Amir Garrett when they were with the Cubs and Reds?

That’s continuing with Javy in Detroit and Garrett in Kansas City:

Javy Baez and Amit Garrett are fun. pic.twitter.com/8Gohgmw2Wk — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) July 2, 2022

Kris Bryant

Bryant returned to action June 27, covered in the last update.

Since then, he’s begun to hit a bit: .333/.364/.381 (7-for-21), though he still does not have a home run this year in 88 at-bats.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo played in only four games since the last update here and went just 3-for-13. Two of the three hits, though, were home runs. That gives Rizzo 22 home runs for the season and the Yankees have played 80 games, so he’s got a legitimate shot at his first 40-homer season.

Rizzo’s good week improved his road OPS to .790, compared to .890 at Yankee Stadium.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber went just 4-for-24 over the past week (.167) but two of the four hits were home runs.

This homer, last Tuesday, went a long, long way [VIDEO].

#Braves 3 @ #Phillies 3 [B7-0o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (22): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 422ft, 111.4mph , 24°



Pitch: 80.8mph Curveball (LHP Dylan Lee, 2) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 29, 2022

The homer, as you can see, tied the game — but the Phillies wound up losing 5-3. Schwarber’s 23 home runs currently lead the National League, one ahead of Pete Alonso.