Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Wednesday 7/6, 1:10 CT

News:

#Cubs Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly are both back from their rehab assignments. Will throw bullpens before it’s determined where they’ll be slotted back into the rotation. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 6, 2022

The Cubs currently have “TBD” listed as a starter for the final two games of the Dodgers series. It’s possible both Stroman and Smyly could throw in that series.

Wednesday notes...

PLAYING BETTER LATELY: The Cubs are 10-8 since ending their 10-game losing streak in mid-June. That’s within two games of the Brewers’ record (12-6) over that span.

The Cubs are 10-8 since ending their 10-game losing streak in mid-June. That’s within two games of the Brewers’ record (12-6) over that span. THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, and over that span is batting .429/.476/.536 (24-for-56) with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Nico Hoerner has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, and over that span is batting .429/.476/.536 (24-for-56) with three doubles, a home run and six walks. ONE OVER: Tuesday’s win put the Cubs back over .500 all-time against the Brewers, 196 wins to 195.

Tuesday’s win put the Cubs back over .500 all-time against the Brewers, 196 wins to 195. WINNING WHEN TRAILING: Tuesday’s win was the Cubs’ ninth come-from-behind victory this season, and second this month (also last Friday over the Red Sox).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP

Credit to Adrian Sampson for throwing pretty well in his two starts against good-hitting clubs (Cardinals and Red Sox).

He’ll have his hands full with the Brewers. He faced the Brewers once last year, September 19 in Milwaukee, and that start can also be categorized as “pretty good” — good enough to keep the Cubs in the game, which they eventually won.

I’d take that today.

Corbin Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award last year and has continued pitching along those lines in 2022. He currently leads the NL in strikeouts.

I guess the only thing I can say that might give the Cubs hope is this: Burnes has not been quite as dominant since June 1. Since then: six starts, 3.12 ERA, 1.096 WHIP. That’s very good, but he had a 1.95 ERA and 0.820 WHIP before June. Also, the Cubs did defeat him on Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Yes, I’m reaching. Here, have more:

Burnes at home: 3.10 ERA, 0.973 WHIP, eight HR allowed in eight starts

Burnes on road: 1.62 ERA, 0.860 WHIP, four HR allowed in eight starts

That’s all I’ve got.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.