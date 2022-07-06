Baseball history unpacked, July 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1919 - William Veeck, former sportswriter, replaces Fred Mitchell as Cubs president, but Mitchell remains manager for Chicago.
- 1932 - Cubs shortstop Billy Jurges is shot twice in his Chicago hotel room by a spurned girlfriend, Violet Popovich Valli. In a scuffle for the gun, Jurges is hit in the shoulder and hand. Jurges fails to prosecute, and Valli will be signed to a 22-week contract to sing in local nightclubs. She is billed as “Violet (What I Did for Love) Valli - the Most Talked About Girl in Chicago.” (1,2,3)
- 1956 - Ford Frick inaugurates the Cy Young Award, to honor the outstanding pitcher each year. The BBWAA will do the voting. Only one pitcher will be honored each year until 1967, when a pitcher will be selected in each league. (2)
- 1958 - Cubs pitchers Dick Drott and Don Elston combine on a one-hit, 6-2 win over the Dodgers. Jim Gilliam’s single in the seventh is the only Los Angeles safety. (2)
- 1970 - At Wrigley Field, it’s all Ron Santo today. Ron’s two-run homer in the opener gives the Cubs a 3-2 win over the Expos. In the nightcap, Santo drives in another eight runs on two homers and a bases-loaded walk as the Cubs win, 14-2. (2)
- 1973 - Chicago Cub P Fergie Jenkins beats the Padres, 8-5, for his 13th straight win over San Diego. The streak began on May 12, 1969. (2)
- 1977 - The Expos top the Cubs, 8-6, as pitcher Don Stanhouse helps the offense with a grand slam, off Bill Bonham. It is Stanhouse’s only major league homer. (2)
- 1980 - Cub relief pitchers hold the Pirates hitless for 12 ⅔ innings but it goes for naught in a 5-4, 20-inning loss. Cliff Johnson’s two-out homer in the ninth off Bert Blyleven ties it for Chicago. Jim Bibby (11-1) takes the win. (2)
- 1992 - Commissioner Fay Vincent orders realignment of the National League for the 1993 season, forcing the Cubs and Cardinals into the Western Division. The two teams will oppose the move, and the NL will split into three divisions in 1994. (2)
- 2001 - Playing in the 101st different park since 1876, the Cubs beat the Tigers in Comerica Park, 15-8. The Cubs win for the first time in Detroit in 56 years, dating back to Game 3 of the 1945 World Series when Claude Passeau threw a 3-0 shutout in Briggs Stadium. Cubs DH Roosevelt Brown gets five hits in the game, including a double and home run. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Frank Kellert, Lance Johnson*.
Today in world history:
- 1189 - Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England, upon the death of King Henry II.
- 1609 - Majesteitsbrief: Emperor Rudolf II grants Bohemia freedom of religion.
- 1699 - Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston.
- 1885 - Louis Pasteur successfully give an anti-rabies vaccine to nine-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life.
- 1957 John Lennon (16) & Paul McCartney (15) meet for 1st time as Lennon’s rock group Quarrymen perform at St. Peter’s, Woolton’s Parish Church in Liverpool.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.
AD
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!
Loading comments...