Baseball history unpacked, July 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Frank Kellert, Lance Johnson*.

Today in world history:

1189 - Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England, upon the death of King Henry II.

- Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England, upon the death of King Henry II. 1609 - Majesteitsbrief: Emperor Rudolf II grants Bohemia freedom of religion.

- Majesteitsbrief: Emperor Rudolf II grants Bohemia freedom of religion. 1699 - Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston.

- Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston. 1885 - Louis Pasteur successfully give an anti-rabies vaccine to nine-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life.

- Louis Pasteur successfully give an anti-rabies vaccine to nine-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life. 1957 John Lennon (16) & Paul McCartney (15) meet for 1st time as Lennon’s rock group Quarrymen perform at St. Peter’s, Woolton’s Parish Church in Liverpool.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

AD

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!