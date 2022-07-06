Cubs roster move: Kyle Hendricks to injured list, Anderson Espinoza recalled

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was removed from Tuesday’s game after only three innings. After the game, it was reported that he had a right shoulder issue, the same thing that kept him away from a couple of starts last month, though he did not go on the injured list at the time.

Now, he’s headed there:

Cubs manager David Ross said Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) will go on the injured list. Corresponding move to be announced. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 6, 2022

Corresponding move for Hendricks to IL: RHP Anderson Espinoza recalled from Double-A Tennessee. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 6, 2022

This will give the Cubs an extra bullpen arm until they decide what to do for starting pitchers Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles. It’s possible Marcus Stroman and/or Drew Smyly could be activated by then.

Anderson Espinoza, a 24-year-old righthander, was acquired by the Cubs in the Jake Marisnick trade with the Padres last July. At one time he was a Top 100 prospect, but that was before he had Tommy John surgery and missed four seasons (2017-20).

Espinoza has made one appearance for the Cubs this year, May 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. He struck out six in four innings. At Tennessee he has a 7.11 ERA and 1.466 WHIP in 13 appearances (12 starts), but with 54 strikeouts in 44⅓ innings.