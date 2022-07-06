 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs roster move: Kyle Hendricks to injured list, Anderson Espinoza recalled

The Cubs starter has a shoulder issue.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was removed from Tuesday’s game after only three innings. After the game, it was reported that he had a right shoulder issue, the same thing that kept him away from a couple of starts last month, though he did not go on the injured list at the time.

Now, he’s headed there:

This will give the Cubs an extra bullpen arm until they decide what to do for starting pitchers Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles. It’s possible Marcus Stroman and/or Drew Smyly could be activated by then.

Anderson Espinoza, a 24-year-old righthander, was acquired by the Cubs in the Jake Marisnick trade with the Padres last July. At one time he was a Top 100 prospect, but that was before he had Tommy John surgery and missed four seasons (2017-20).

Espinoza has made one appearance for the Cubs this year, May 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. He struck out six in four innings. At Tennessee he has a 7.11 ERA and 1.466 WHIP in 13 appearances (12 starts), but with 54 strikeouts in 44⅓ innings.

