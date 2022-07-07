On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Dodgers series preview

This series will be mostly late-night watching for those of you in the Chicago area or elsewhere in the Central or Eastern time zones.

For more on the Dodgers, here’s Eric Stephen, managing editor of our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA:

The Dodgers are finishing up a stretch of 20 games in 20 days with this weekend series, so there might be some fatigue. But so far, so good for them during this stretch, including sweeping the Rockies at home the last three days. Pitching has been the anchor all season for the Dodgers, even with numerous pitchers landing on the injured list. They’ve allowed only 14 runs on the first seven games of the homestand, and the only loss came Sunday when Craig Kimbrel imploded in a four-run ninth by San Diego. Chris Taylor has a fracture in his foot, so he’ll be out until after the All-Star break. Jake Lamb and former Cub Trayce Thompson have been filling in of late, and it’s kind of working so far. Will Smith has been playing a lot, and since he didn’t start on Thursday (though he pinch-hit in the ninth inning) I suspect he’ll play all four games against the Cubs, with at least one of those at DH.

Fun fact

Not so fun for the Cubs: After winning their first four games against the Dodgers in 2021, the Cubs lost the last three to L.A. last year and all three so far in 2022, so they are looking to break a six-game losing streak to the Dodgers. In those six games, the Cubs were outscored 36-8.

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: Mark Leiter Jr., RHP (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.247 WHIP, 3.86 FIP) vs. Tony Gonsolin, RHP (10-0, 1.54 ERA, 0.820 WHIP, 3.30 FIP)

Friday: Keegan Thompson, RHP (7-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.234 WHIP, 3.80 FIP) vs. Tyler Anderson, LHP (9-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.055 WHIP, 3.33 FIP)

Saturday: TBD vs. Clayton Kershaw, LHP (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.054 WHIP, 2.87 FIP)

Sunday: TBD vs. Julio Urias, LHP (7-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.027 WHIP, 3.94 FIP)

I would imagine with Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly back with the Cubs, they’re likely in line to start the “TBD” games, though the team hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 9:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Friday: 9:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network (also on MLB Network outside the Cubs and Dodgers market territories)

Saturday: 9:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network (also on MLB Network outside the Cubs and Dodgers market territories)

Sunday: 3:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Dodgers have three lefthanders going in this series. The Cubs have done slightly better this year vs. LH starters (and LH pitchers overall) than vs. RH starters.

So I’m going to say the Cubs can split these four games.

Up next

The Cubs return to Chicago after this series and have an off day Monday, then host the Baltimore Orioles for a two-game series beginning Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field.

