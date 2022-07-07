Cub Tracks keeps loafing around

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, that was fun. Fourth series win in a row.

Bound for LaLaLand. Meatloaf on the menu on the plane.

Willson Contreras is day-to-day with his left hamstring tightness, Ross says.



Contreras is feeling little better today, not as sore. Ross added it’s similar to what Contreras felt in May with right hamstring



Ross: “Very precautious, was smart on his behalf (to come out).” #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 5, 2022

The Cubs have been playing really impressive baseball lately. Have won 5 of last 6 series (vs. Braves, Cardinals, Reds, Red Sox, Brewers) since that 10-game losing streak.



Got to Hader twice in this series and also found a way to win a game in which Burnes started. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) July 6, 2022

Tuesday's storms in Iowa damaged Principal Park's batter's eye and brought down the CF fence.



What it means moving forward for the home of the Iowa Cubs. https://t.co/36rPdKtlDF — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) July 6, 2022

Food for Thought:

A new type of “pentaquark” particle and the first-ever pair of “tetraquarks” have been discovered at the Large Hadron Collider, expanding the list of exotic hadrons found at CERN.https://t.co/NFovR2OvLy — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 6, 2022

