Cub Tracks keeps loafing around

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2022
Final: #Cubs 2, Brewers 1. pic.twitter.com/fwtWiaVS3F
Well, that was fun. Fourth series win in a row.
RISPy business. pic.twitter.com/Ho7U7Xyk6A— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2022
Go-ahead RBI double for @pjhiggins7! pic.twitter.com/V9E45zr0P2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2022
Bound for LaLaLand. Meatloaf on the menu on the plane.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Willson Contreras is day-to-day with his left hamstring tightness, Ross says.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 5, 2022
Contreras is feeling little better today, not as sore. Ross added it’s similar to what Contreras felt in May with right hamstring
Ross: “Very precautious, was smart on his behalf (to come out).” #Cubs
The Cubs have been playing really impressive baseball lately. Have won 5 of last 6 series (vs. Braves, Cardinals, Reds, Red Sox, Brewers) since that 10-game losing streak.— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) July 6, 2022
Got to Hader twice in this series and also found a way to win a game in which Burnes started.
Tuesday's storms in Iowa damaged Principal Park's batter's eye and brought down the CF fence.— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) July 6, 2022
What it means moving forward for the home of the Iowa Cubs. https://t.co/36rPdKtlDF
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Spotlight on manager David Ross gets even brighter after the Chicago Cubs’ dismal 1st half. “Does Ross realize how easy he has had it in Chicago?”
- Michael Consolo (Cubbies Crib*): Determining the best matches between Cubs and soon-to-be free agents. “While this stretch has been nice, we know the front office has its sights set on 2023.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Adrian Sampson is stepping up for the Cubs right when they need him most. “Sampson has proven he deserves an extended look in the rotation...” Gordon Wittenmyer says Sampson has staying power.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs optimist’s guide to the first half: Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner and more. “... better play of late has slowly inspired optimism that winning seasons may not be as distant as their record indicates.”
- Brian Murphy and Thomas Harrigan (MLB.com*) First ASG Finals update shows Willson Contreras in lead. Tim Stebbins has more.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ P.J. Higgins continues to make most of opportunities. “It is a difficult role, and it is one that’s probably a little bit easier for veteran guys to fall into than young guys,” said Ross of Higgins.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): A trio of Cubs heading out on rehab assignments: Madrigal, Schwindel, Norris. Going to Iowa soon. Gonna be a mental floss tycoooooon.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): MLB Rumors: ‘Several Executives’ predict Cubs land Xander Bogaerts. “I’ve been through some rough years with the Red Sox also,” Bogaerts told NBC Sports Chicago.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Industry whispers have Cubs planning to aggressively shop Ian Happ. “Barring an injury or sudden drop in performance, Happ’s production and that additional year of contractual control will surely create a robust market.”
- Josh Frydman (WGN9*): Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong headed to All-Star Futures Game. “That will be another fun little adventure,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’ll have my family there, that’s the biggest thing that matters to me. I’ll have buddies flying in for the night, it means a lot.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): In a year full of firsts, Cubs rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel continue to push each other. “Honestly, I celebrated as if I had hit it because since we started, we’ve been together,” said Morel.
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Kevin Alcantara named to MLB’s top-100 prospect list. “... the 99th best prospect in the minors.”
- Kyle Garmes (The Beverly Review*): Advocate All-Star enjoys Cubs dream with family. “It was really good,” Whitney said. “It was the best time of my life.”
Food for Thought:
Yellow card! https://t.co/umAslt3APe— Futurism (@futurism) July 6, 2022
A new type of “pentaquark” particle and the first-ever pair of “tetraquarks” have been discovered at the Large Hadron Collider, expanding the list of exotic hadrons found at CERN.https://t.co/NFovR2OvLy— IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 6, 2022
HOORAY!!! https://t.co/ftadFCcjv4— Futurism (@futurism) July 6, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...