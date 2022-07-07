Pete Crow-Armstrong named to MLB Futures Game roster

Pete-Crow Armstrong, a 20-year-old outfielder who the Cubs acquired from the Mets in the Javier Báez deal last summer, will be the Cubs’ sole representative in the annual MLB Futures Game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium Saturday, July 16.

Crow-Armstrong, who was the Mets’ No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, is batting .315./382/.523 (74-for-235) combined between Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend this year. He’s struggled a bit since his promotion to South Bend, but is still hitting for power there (.455 SLG).

Josh ranked Crow-Armstrong as his No. 2 Cubs prospect in his mid-season update last month, and he’s the No. 79 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s newest ranking.

Crow-Armstrong turned 20 in March and has a really high ceiling. He’ll likely get a NRI to MLB Spring Training next year. He played in four Cubs spring games this year, going 1-for-8 with two runs scored.

As for the Futures Game, the format has changed, a bit. It’ll be NL vs. AL prospects, and the game will run only seven innings (hopefully, enough time for everyone to play). The game will be televised live on Peacock (as one of MLB’s new TV deals) at 6 p.m. CT on July 16, and if you miss it there (or don’t have Peacock, and if you are a Comcast/Xfinity subscriber, it’s included), it will be rebroadcast on MLB Network at 8 a.m. CT Sunday, July 17.

If you did not already know, Crow-Armstrong attended Harvard-Westlake High School in the Los Angeles area, a school that has produced MLB players Jack Flaherty, Max Fried and Lucas Giolito, and his parents are both actors. Matthew Armstrong and Ashley Crow have acted together in the series Turks and Heroes, and Armstrong is from the Chicago area, a graduate of Naperville Central High School.

Congratulations to PCA for this honor, and there are literally hundreds of MLB Futures Game alumni who have played in the major leagues. Hopefully, we’ll see him in Wrigley Field in a couple of years.