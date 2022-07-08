The All-Star starting lineups will be announced today, but some of the best players in the first half weren’t on the ballot

The final round of All-Star balloting is closed and they are tallying the votes for the starting lineups for the National and American Leagues as we speak, but while we wait for that announcement (at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN), let’s talk about the final ballot. You are probably scratching your head a bit about some of the names on that ballot. I was too. The fans do a pretty good job, but there are also notable names missing from this ballot. So today I want to take a look at the five biggest position snubs on this year’s final ballot. With any luck, all of these players will make the team once players and coaches have their say.

For the purposes of this article I looked at FanGraphs’ WAR leaderboards by position and league for players so far this season. There may be non-fWAR reasons some other names should pop on theses lists, but this article won’t cover those. Could you use something else? Of course. OPS + and wRC+ are both great proxies for hitting, but they mute out defensive contributions. I chose fWAR to include defensive contributions.

In addition, I’ll be the first to admit this isn’t a new problem. Whenever fans are in charge of voting, the more enthusiastic fanbases in a given year will surge to the top. I wish the North Side of Chicago were experiencing a small fraction of the confidence they have in Canada this year, but alas we’re in Jed’s “not a rebuild” for the foreseeable future and couldn’t really be bothered to turn out that much.

Let’s get to the biggest snubs on this year’s All-Star ballot. To be clear, there weren’t snubs across the board. The voters got catchers, third basemen and the designated hitter right in both leagues, at least according to fWAR.

First base: Both leagues

The ballot at first base has snubs in the AL and the NL. While Paul Goldschmidt is clearly the best MLB player at first base in the first half (he might just be the best player in baseball period, in the first half) after that this ballot gets messy. You can make a case for Ty France on this ballot, but you have to go through José Abreu and Luis Arraez to get there. But that’s a small issue relative to the NL. Let’s take a look at first-base fWAR leaders:

First Base fWAR Leaders Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Paul Goldschmidt STL 81 356 19 61 65 4 12.4% 20.5% .277 .398 .342 .427 .619 .445 194 4.4 Freddie Freeman LAD 82 369 10 52 50 7 10.8% 17.6% .183 .343 .297 .377 .480 .369 141 3.0 Luis Arraez MIN 75 313 4 48 29 2 10.5% 8.0% .101 .378 .354 .425 .455 .388 156 2.4 Jose Abreu CHW 79 347 10 46 38 0 11.5% 15.6% .168 .325 .290 .378 .459 .367 143 2.4 Josh Bell WSN 84 353 12 44 47 0 11.0% 13.3% .191 .331 .310 .393 .502 .385 147 2.4 Ty France SEA 71 315 10 32 45 0 6.3% 14.0% .158 .345 .315 .389 .473 .378 154 2.2 Pete Alonso NYM 82 350 22 46 69 2 9.4% 19.4% .261 .282 .277 .354 .538 .375 149 2.2 C.J. Cron COL 83 355 20 49 65 0 6.5% 25.6% .254 .349 .294 .347 .548 .381 133 2.1 Christian Walker ARI 81 333 21 42 42 0 12.9% 19.2% .271 .194 .211 .321 .482 .345 120 2.1 Rhys Hoskins PHI 82 350 17 45 42 0 12.6% 24.9% .238 .295 .252 .349 .490 .363 133 1.9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 83 357 19 45 54 0 10.4% 17.9% .223 .279 .268 .350 .490 .361 134 1.8

Look, I get it. Pete Alonso hits home runs, the Mets are good and New Yorkers showed up at the polls. But raw home run numbers are the only real justification for putting Alonso on this ballot ahead of Josh Bell or Freddie Freeman.

Outfield: Both leagues are a mess

In the initial balloting phase fans are asked to vote for their top outfielders with the overall top vote getters automatically starting in the All-Star Game. You will get no argument from me that Aaron Judge should start the All-Star Game. He leads all outfielders in both leagues in fWAR and has an almost incomprehensible 30 home runs and 64 RBI with the Yankees just two games past this year’s half-way point. The problem with this ballot is all of the people between Judge and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.:

AL Outfield fWAR Leaders Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Aaron Judge NYY 80 349 30 65 64 7 11.5% 24.9% .340 .300 .287 .366 .627 .413 175 4.3 Yordan Alvarez HOU 73 307 26 55 59 0 13.7% 17.3% .354 .301 .312 .410 .665 .449 202 4.0 Mike Trout LAA 75 311 23 53 48 0 12.2% 29.6% .336 .314 .265 .367 .601 .405 168 3.5 Julio Rodriguez SEA 83 343 15 49 43 21 7.0% 27.4% .208 .346 .275 .335 .482 .353 137 2.9 Kyle Tucker HOU 76 307 16 37 57 14 12.4% 15.6% .225 .263 .262 .352 .487 .362 141 2.7 Byron Buxton MIN 64 266 22 46 40 2 7.9% 28.2% .335 .210 .218 .293 .552 .358 136 2.5 Cedric Mullins II BAL 82 361 7 44 35 16 6.9% 16.9% .138 .303 .263 .323 .401 .317 105 2.0 Adolis Garcia TEX 77 328 15 47 51 12 5.2% 27.1% .220 .293 .246 .287 .466 .320 110 1.9 George Springer TOR 74 316 15 47 38 8 9.5% 19.3% .223 .262 .248 .331 .471 .346 123 1.9 Andrew Benintendi KCR 80 340 3 34 33 2 10.3% 13.8% .086 .366 .319 .388 .405 .352 129 1.8 Luis Robert CHW 66 291 9 40 43 11 3.4% 19.2% .137 .333 .289 .320 .426 .324 112 1.6 Max Kepler MIN 74 298 9 37 36 2 13.4% 15.4% .159 .246 .231 .342 .390 .327 113 1.6 Giancarlo Stanton NYY 69 286 21 33 54 0 11.5% 26.2% .273 .244 .237 .323 .510 .354 134 1.4 Austin Hays BAL 78 326 11 40 45 1 6.1% 17.8% .184 .294 .264 .322 .448 .335 118 1.4 Michael Brantley HOU 64 277 5 28 26 1 11.2% 10.8% .128 .311 .288 .370 .416 .345 129 1.3 Steven Kwan CLE 68 271 1 32 21 5 11.1% 8.5% .077 .296 .274 .362 .350 .319 108 1.2 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. TOR 75 294 5 34 34 2 6.1% 17.3% .134 .344 .294 .347 .428 .339 119 1.0

Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer and Gurriel should not be on this ballot before rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez, who is on pace for a 30/40 season. Nor should they be on the ballot ahead of Byron Buxton or Kyle Tucker. This ballot is basically just NYC and Canada with a nod to Mike Trout and it’s embarrassing given the seasons some of the less well-known players on other teams are having.

Moving over to the NL, Ronald Acuña Jr. is a bit trickier as the top vote-getter, but considering the amount of time he missed at the start of the season and his on-pace numbers, it makes sense. I adapted this leaderboard to include all players with at least 220 plate appearances to ensure Acuña was on it. But the rest of the ballot here is a mess as well — you’ll forgive me for not including the whole list of guys between NL OF fWAR leader Mookie Betts and Atlanta OF Adam Duvall because it would be THIRTY-THREE players long, so just trust me that Duvall and his .206/.272/.376 slash line with a wRC+ of 79 does not belong. In the interest of comparing stats I included the top 20 OF in the NL by fWAR and then added Duvall at the end:

NL OF fWAR Leaders Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Mookie Betts LAD 65 297 20 58 45 6 9.8% 16.8% .284 .272 .277 .354 .561 .391 156 3.7 Brandon Nimmo NYM 75 328 7 48 31 0 9.1% 17.1% .162 .321 .278 .362 .440 .351 133 2.8 Jeff McNeil NYM 74 282 4 38 35 2 7.8% 12.8% .125 .355 .316 .376 .441 .359 138 2.5 Kyle Schwarber PHI 81 353 27 59 56 4 14.4% 29.5% .311 .237 .224 .340 .535 .372 139 2.3 Ian Happ CHC 81 333 8 38 38 6 12.3% 20.4% .173 .341 .282 .378 .454 .362 132 2.2 Juan Soto WSN 82 353 15 48 34 5 19.5% 15.3% .216 .239 .234 .388 .450 .370 137 2.0 Gavin Lux LAD 74 266 3 41 19 5 10.2% 18.4% .114 .358 .295 .365 .409 .341 122 1.9 Daulton Varsho ARI 76 307 12 38 41 5 6.5% 23.1% .183 .278 .241 .301 .424 .315 100 1.8 Starling Marte NYM 72 316 9 50 40 10 5.1% 17.4% .171 .336 .294 .345 .464 .352 133 1.8 Jurickson Profar SDP 83 361 8 50 38 4 12.7% 14.4% .155 .266 .242 .343 .397 .329 115 1.7 David Peralta ARI 72 259 11 24 36 1 8.9% 23.2% .219 .287 .249 .317 .468 .334 113 1.5 Joc Pederson SFG 72 244 17 34 41 3 8.6% 22.5% .282 .272 .264 .336 .546 .372 143 1.4 Harrison Bader STL 72 264 5 35 21 15 4.9% 17.8% .114 .297 .256 .303 .370 .297 93 1.4 Mark Canha NYM 68 268 6 38 30 1 9.0% 18.3% .103 .322 .274 .362 .376 .332 120 1.3 Christian Yelich MIL 81 356 8 54 31 13 12.1% 23.6% .134 .318 .251 .346 .384 .325 107 1.3 Tommy Pham CIN 74 314 11 48 36 7 11.5% 24.2% .157 .305 .252 .338 .409 .329 106 1.3 Ronald Acuna Jr. ATL 50 229 7 34 19 17 10.0% 23.6% .154 .336 .272 .367 .426 .349 122 1.3 Mike Yastrzemski SFG 72 284 8 38 32 1 12.3% 23.2% .170 .275 .228 .331 .398 .322 110 1.3 Brendan Donovan STL 64 241 2 28 26 2 12.0% 18.7% .108 .363 .291 .398 .399 .357 134 1.3 Adam Duvall ATL 80 294 10 36 32 0 7.1% 32.0% .172 .273 .206 .272 .378 .285 79 0.5

Jeff McNeil is not a snub here, he was on the ballot at second base (where he certainly was snubbed) but after that it’s just a list of dudes who are at home scratching their heads saying “Really? Duvall and Marte? Really?”

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is among the most notable snubs here. He’s put together the best half season of his career with a .282/.378/.474 slash line and has nothing to show for it. Similarly, former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in home runs with 27 moonshots, but he did not get the same bump Pete Alonso got at first base.

2B: A Cardinal might be the biggest snub of all

Second base is a hot mess in both leagues, but the player who would have the largest gripe of all probably needs to blame his team for placing him on the ballot at shortstop rather than second. Tommy Edman leads all second basemen in MLB in fWAR and has started more games (45) at second than any other position. However, rather than squaring off against the second base crowd here, he got thrown against the much more difficult shortstop crew. I have to imagine he’ll easily make the final team.

But I have a lot of questions about this part of the ballot even without Tommy Edman in the right spot. Let’s look at the second base fWAR leaderboard:

2B fWAR Leaderboard Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Tommy Edman STL 83 360 7 58 32 19 8.3% 18.3% .120 .308 .261 .329 .380 .315 106 3.4 Jose Altuve HOU 66 291 17 44 32 6 10.7% 15.8% .260 .281 .280 .368 .539 .390 161 2.7 Jeff McNeil NYM 74 282 4 38 35 2 7.8% 12.8% .125 .355 .316 .376 .441 .359 138 2.5 Luis Arraez MIN 75 313 4 48 29 2 10.5% 8.0% .101 .378 .354 .425 .455 .388 156 2.4 DJ LeMahieu NYY 74 315 8 46 34 4 13.0% 12.4% .137 .281 .263 .365 .400 .342 125 2.4 Andres Gimenez CLE 69 249 9 27 38 6 4.8% 20.1% .187 .345 .298 .350 .484 .360 137 2.2 Jake Cronenworth SDP 82 368 7 51 43 1 9.8% 19.8% .142 .285 .237 .332 .380 .316 106 2.1 Trevor Story BOS 76 324 14 45 54 10 8.6% 31.2% .201 .287 .225 .296 .426 .309 96 1.9 Gavin Lux LAD 74 266 3 41 19 5 10.2% 18.4% .114 .358 .295 .365 .409 .341 122 1.9 Gleyber Torres NYY 74 280 13 36 35 5 7.5% 18.6% .220 .283 .264 .323 .484 .346 128 1.9 Santiago Espinal TOR 83 322 6 31 37 4 7.1% 16.5% .132 .314 .275 .326 .407 .320 105 1.9

Look, I love Ozzie Albies. He’s a fun player. He’s also hurt and should not be on this ballot. Similarly, we get it, Canada. You turned out, but Santiago Espinal ahead of Andrés Giménez is also pretty yikes.

SS: Xander Bogaerts was robbed

To be clear, Edman probably should have made the shortstop ballot, but it’s understandable that he didn’t beat out Trea Turner or Dansby Swanson. There are arguments to be made there. There is no coherent argument for Xander Bogaerts not making this final ballot:

SS fWAR Leaderboard Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Dansby Swanson ATL 84 349 14 52 49 14 7.4% 26.9% .194 .382 .298 .355 .492 .367 135 4.0 Tommy Edman STL 83 360 7 58 32 19 8.3% 18.3% .120 .308 .261 .329 .380 .315 106 3.4 Xander Bogaerts BOS 79 335 7 48 34 3 9.9% 20.3% .143 .378 .311 .385 .454 .365 136 3.2 Trea Turner LAD 82 361 11 43 59 16 7.2% 19.9% .177 .357 .305 .356 .482 .361 135 3.2 Francisco Lindor NYM 82 360 13 48 57 9 8.9% 19.4% .171 .265 .241 .319 .411 .319 111 2.6 Jeremy Pena HOU 63 254 12 36 31 6 5.1% 24.4% .202 .317 .270 .320 .472 .342 127 2.6 Nico Hoerner CHC 68 254 4 24 24 7 4.3% 11.0% .109 .327 .301 .339 .410 .325 107 2.4 Tim Anderson CHW 55 244 5 34 20 10 4.1% 13.9% .109 .351 .313 .352 .422 .339 123 2.1 Corey Seager TEX 78 343 16 40 39 3 8.5% 16.6% .188 .235 .233 .303 .421 .313 105 2.0 Carlos Correa MIN 61 264 9 35 29 0 10.2% 22.7% .167 .347 .286 .360 .453 .355 134 1.8 Willy Adames MIL 62 266 16 41 45 2 9.0% 27.8% .249 .225 .207 .282 .456 .319 103 1.8 J.P. Crawford SEA 75 320 5 36 23 3 9.4% 14.7% .121 .302 .267 .347 .388 .326 118 1.7 Ha-seong Kim SDP 75 290 5 32 27 4 10.0% 19.3% .122 .277 .232 .321 .354 .302 97 1.6 Bo Bichette TOR 83 372 13 46 45 5 5.9% 23.9% .169 .310 .257 .301 .426 .316 103 1.6

I needed to adapt this leaderboard to include all players with 240 plate appearances to ensure Tim Anderson was on it, but even with the time he missed he absolutely has a case to be on this ballot, although it’s notable how great rookie Jeremy Peña has been for the Astros.

Xander, however, leads them all. In just about everything. If you like old school stats he has a higher batting average and on base percentage. If you like new fangled stats he has a higher wRC+ and wOBA.

Tonight we’ll find out who is starting the Midsummer Classic, but I have to admit I’m more excited for Sunday night. That’s when the full rosters are revealed and we’ll find out if some of these snubs are rectified. I’m not sure I can handle a world where Albert Pujols is a 2022 MLB All-Star while Ian Happ is not.