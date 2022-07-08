Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Friday 7/8, 9:10 CT

Friday notes...

Seiya Suzuki, since returning from the injured list: .385/.429/.923 (5-for-14), a double, two home runs and no strikeouts. He’s reached base in all four games he’s played since his return. PITCHING IMPROVEMENT: The Cubs have a 2.78 team ERA this month, which ranks eighth in MLB, and their 67 strikeouts in 64⅔ innings rank fourth.

The Cubs have a 2.78 team ERA this month, which ranks eighth in MLB, and their 67 strikeouts in 64⅔ innings rank fourth. NOT TAKING ADVANTAGE: The Cubs have 86 plate appearances with the bases loaded this year. That’s second-most in the majors behind only the Giants (107). But, the Cubs are hitting .254 (18-for-71) with nine walks and 61 RBI with bases loaded and their OPS in that situation (.762) ranks 16th. They do have nine bases-loaded walks, which is tied for the most in MLB (Blue Jays).

The Cubs have 86 plate appearances with the bases loaded this year. That’s second-most in the majors behind only the Giants (107). But, the Cubs are hitting .254 (18-for-71) with nine walks and 61 RBI with bases loaded and their OPS in that situation (.762) ranks 16th. They do have nine bases-loaded walks, which is tied for the most in MLB (Blue Jays). THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel has 22 extra-base hits, second-most among NL rookies, just one behind Jack Suwinski (23), and his .846 OPS leads all NL rookies (minimum 150 PA).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vs81QMUKXZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2022

Dodgers lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Tyler Anderson, LHP

Keegan Thompson had two awful starts vs. AL East teams, then two really good outings, but over his last two has struggled a bit. Still, over his last four: 2.82 ERA, 1.209 WHIP, 27 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings.

He threw 2⅔ innings of relief against the Dodgers May 7 at Wrigley Field and allowed one run. Last year he threw 5⅔ innings of relief against L.A. and also allowed just one run.

That’s about all I’ve got. Thompson looks like he could become a solid mid-rotation starter for the Cubs. Hopefully he steps up his game tonight.

Tyler Anderson started the second game of a doubleheader May 7 at Wrigley Field and allowed two runs in five innings, striking out seven.

Over his last four starts he’s appeared to be a bit more hittable: 4.08 ERA, 1.256 WHIP, .426 opponents SLG. Current Cubs are batting .214 (18-for-84) against him with three home runs (Willson Contreras, Yan Gomes, Patrick Wisdom).

Again, that’s about all I’ve got. Good luck, Cubs hitters.

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

