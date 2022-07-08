Outside The Confines: Some early hype for the WBC

The World Baseball Classic is making its triumphant return next March, and I for one cannot wait to see the national teams take each other on in a who’s who and who’s next of baseball greats (not to mention some “hey, remember that guy!” guys).

If you’re as pumped as I am, good news, there’s not only a hype video...

The World Baseball Classic is BACK!



March, 2023#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/3lE3RLNBns — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) July 7, 2022

There’s also a Tournament Schedule so you can start your planning nine months early.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced. The finals will be held in Miami and it's been expanded to 20 teams. pic.twitter.com/n4EdbshzmS — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 7, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.