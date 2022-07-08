 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Some early hype for the WBC

It’s never too soon to get excited for bonus baseball.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2016 World Baseball Classic Qualifier - Game 6: Great Britain v. Israel

The World Baseball Classic is making its triumphant return next March, and I for one cannot wait to see the national teams take each other on in a who’s who and who’s next of baseball greats (not to mention some “hey, remember that guy!” guys).

If you’re as pumped as I am, good news, there’s not only a hype video...

There’s also a Tournament Schedule so you can start your planning nine months early.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...