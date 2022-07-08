Outside The Confines: Some early hype for the WBC

The World Baseball Classic is making its triumphant return next March, and I for one cannot wait to see the national teams take each other on in a who’s who and who’s next of baseball greats (not to mention some “hey, remember that guy!” guys).
If you’re as pumped as I am, good news, there’s not only a hype video...
The World Baseball Classic is BACK!— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) July 7, 2022
March, 2023#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/3lE3RLNBns
There’s also a Tournament Schedule so you can start your planning nine months early.
The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced. The finals will be held in Miami and it's been expanded to 20 teams. pic.twitter.com/n4EdbshzmS— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 7, 2022
- Looks like even Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch is wondering what the Rays have done to create a superstar in Isaac Paredes. Story by Tony Paul.
- Nick Selbe thinks Shohei Ohtani might be the only thing keeping the Angels afloat right now.
- Selbe also reported on Dusty Baker’s son Darren making it to the All-Star Futures Game.
- If you’re the voting type, there’s still time until 1 p.m. CT today to get your votes in for the All-Star Game starters.
- Jay Jaffe looks at what’s going wrong for the Giants this season after winning 107 games last year.
- The Athletic staff assesses which teams are likely to be buying or selling at the Trade Deadline. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Gabe Lacques looks at the long tenure of Kevin Kiermaier, whose time with the Rays may finally be drawing to a close.
- Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the restricted list in June, leaving the Tigers for a personal matter. Seems like the team hasn’t heard from him since. Stories by Madison Williams, as well as Brandon Day at our sister site Bless You Boys.
- Minor League advocates are pushing for help from Congress to get protections and fair pay, shares Jeff Passan.
- According to Thomas Neumann, the A’s might be one step closer to their waterfront park.
- 103.1 isn’t just a local radio station in my hometown, it’s also the speed of 2022’s fastest pitch, reports John Denton.
- Ken Rosenthal shares his ideal All-Star rosters. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila is reportedly “very angry” with how the first half of the Tigers’ dismal season has gone, and who can blame him when his job might very seriously be on the line. Story by Jason Beck.
- Tim Britton looks at how important Dominic Smith’s hot streak is for the Mets. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Justin Choi determines who the most (and least) effective hitters of the first half were.
- Chris Sale having a not so great night...
VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox ( : @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...