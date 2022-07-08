——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Dodgers Friday 7/8 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Friday 7/8, 9:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Friday 7/8, 9:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Minor League Wrap: Owen Caissie hits a walk-off grand slam in South Bend
- Dodgers 5, Cubs 3: Just not quite good enough
- July 5 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Outside The Confines: Some early hype for the WBC
- Baseball history unpacked, July 8
- Here’s why you shouldn’t always believe the Statcast home run distance numbers
Loading comments...