Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 8

The Iowa Cubs were beaten by Indianapolis (Pirates), 7-2.

Caleb Kilian had no problem getting through the first two innings, but he got hammered for seven runs in the third inning and got the loss. Yes, some poor defense and bad bounces hurt, but he also gave up two home runs and a double in the inning. Kilian’s final line was seven runs on eight hits over three innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Left fielder Jackson Frazier hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his third on the year. Frazier went 2 for 3.

Frank Schwindel played five innings at first base in a rehab assignment and went 0 for 3. He put the ball in play all three times though.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were vassalized by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 14-5.

Ryan Jensen took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. Jensen walked three and struck out four. But really, all three runs came on a home run in the fifth inning by a rehabbing Yasmani Grandal. Jensen walked three and struck out four.

This game was reasonably close until the Barons scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth. Dalton Stambaugh and Graham Lawson were on the mound for that.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 1 for 2 with two walks and a steal. Slaughter scored once and drove in one.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were poisoned by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 11-3. OK, they were actually injected with venom. I don’t want an on-line horde of angry herpetologists on my case.

Starter DJ Herz took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Herz struck out eight and walked two.

Right fielder Yonathan Sierra was 3 for 4 with an RBI double.

DH Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI single in the first inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a double-header with the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), winning the completion of yesterday’s game 10-6 and dropping the regularly-scheduled seven-inning game 5-3.

Luke Little threw three scoreless innings yesterday and gave up just one hit. Little struck out two and did not walk anyone.

The win was awarded to Jozhan Oquendo, despite him giving up a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. Overall, however, Oquendo pitched three innings and allowed three runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked n one.

The Birds hit three home runs in game one. Right fielder Jacob Wetzel was the first to connect, smacking a solo home run home run in the fifth inning. Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a walk and a steal. He scored twice. Wetzel now has five home runs this season.

Catcher Ethan Hearn knocked out his fifth home run with the bases empty in the seventh inning. Hearn went 1 for 3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Hearn scored three times and stole a base.

Finally, first baseman Felix Stevens gave the Pelicans some insurance when he smacked a two-run home run in the top of the ninth. It was Stevens’ ninth home run. He was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Josue Huma had two doubles in a 2 for 5 game. Huma scored three times and had one RBI.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI singles. He scored once and had the two runs batted in.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan went 2 for 5.

In game two, starter Richard Gallardo took the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits over five innings. Four of those runs came in the first inning. Gallardo walked three and did not strike anyone out.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, his 11th home run of 2022. Alcantara went 2 for 4.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Stevens went 2 for 3 with a double in game two.

Alcantara’s blast.

Newly minted Top 100 prospect @Cubs' Kevin Alcantara crushes a two-run shot for his 11th dinger for @Pelicanbaseball. pic.twitter.com/oZyn1VYOaf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 9, 2022

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Brewers, 8-1 after six innings.

The good news here is that the one Cubs run came on a solo home run by a rehabbing Miguel Amaya. It’s his first home run since undergoing Tommy John surgery.