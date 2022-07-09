Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Saturday 7/9, 9:10 CT

Today's roster move: Here

DODGER STADIUM BLUES: The Cubs have lost eight of the last 10 games they have played at Dodger Stadium dating to 2019. In those 10 games they have been outscored 41-25, so they have held L.A.’s offense down reasonably well, just have been unable to score much.

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner, last 18 games since June 20: .382/.427/.515 (26-for-68) with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 runs scored.

LOSING THE CLOSE ONES: Six of the Cubs' last eight games have been decided by two or fewer runs. On the season, the Cubs have gone 17-27 (.386) in games decided by two or fewer runs. They're also 10-16 in one-run games and 3-9 in extra innings following Friday's loss.

MORE ON RUNS (OR THE LACK THEREOF): When scoring four or more runs this year, the Cubs are 27-17, but when scoring fewer than four: 7-33.

Willson Contreras and Marcus Stroman return to the #Cubs lineup tonight in LA! pic.twitter.com/8jxwOCZUKf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 9, 2022

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Marcus Stroman returns today from a nearly one-month stint on the injured list with shoulder issues. He also spent some time on the COVID-19 list, so he’s made just nine starts in 2022. Of those, six were good-to-excellent and the other three... well, those are the reason he has a 5.32 ERA and 1.225 WHIP and eight home runs allowed in 47⅓ innings.

The last time he faced the Dodgers was August 22, 2021, and he allowed two runs in six innings, with six strikeouts. I’d take another one of those tonight.

Only one Dodgers hitter has more than a handful of at-bats vs. Stroman: Mookie Betts, who is 8-for-37 (.216) with nine strikeouts against the Cubs righthander.

Clayton Kershaw is still good, just not otherworldly good like he was from 2011-17. Most of that is due to various injuries, and he spent some time on the IL this year with yet another injury.

Since his return: five starts, 3.46 ERA, 1.426 WHIP. Which, again, is good but not otherworldly good.

He did throw seven shutout innings against the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader May 7 at Wrigley Field — which was just before he went on the IL. I remember Cubs hitters looking pretty helpless against him that day. Perhaps tonight will be better.

