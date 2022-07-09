Cub Tracks drops one in extras

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

Some good things going on for our Cubs. Seiya Suzuki returned quite successfully, Marcus Stroman returns today, others are getting closer. Willson Contreras an All-Star starter. Kyle Hendricks won’t need surgery. Brennen Davis might see the diamond this year. Javy still loves you.

Young pitcher Keegan Thompson took the hill Friday night in L.A., against the veteran southpaw hurler Tyler Anderson. Things started well enough, and stayed 0-0 for quite some time, with a hit per side.

Nico put an end to that in the top of the fifth with a bomb to left.

#Cubs Nico Hoerner gets his 5th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/2amB3Z6Ryy — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 9, 2022

Thompson continued to pitch well, keeping the Dodgers’ offense at bay. He was relieved after a spotless start.

The Cubs extended their lead on an Ian Happ double.

Ian Happ is hitting .369 vs. LHP this season. pic.twitter.com/5Oec8RwbYR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 9, 2022

Seiya Suzuki was blinded by the light or something, and that was good for an unearned run in the sixth. Jake Lamb barreled a bomb to bring the home team within one.

Seiya Suzuki Oops pic.twitter.com/pEjwlpe2F5 — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) July 9, 2022

David Robertson lost the plate for a while.

The Manfred Man is coming. I can smell his feet. — Duane Pesice (@moderan13) July 9, 2022

That error loomed large when Mookie Betts hit a sac fly with the pond full of ducks to tie the game up at 9:57 p.m. PT. It loomed larger when they scored in the 10th and stomped all over the Cubs’ earned win.

#Cubs' Carter Hawkins praises Pete Crow-Armstrong's progress, shares a Brennen Davis health update https://t.co/5X8jM4t4ZC via @BernsyHolmes Show pic.twitter.com/6QfWtd1OIC — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 8, 2022

Kyle Hendricks’ MRI shows no structural damage — but there’s no timeline for the Cubs starter’s return.https://t.co/BXLkZzxHJh — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) July 8, 2022

Scott Effross with the most appearances in Major League Baseball and has a sub-3.00 ERA and FIP.



This was thee first few years of his career in the minors. pic.twitter.com/LzWjTGuRlf — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) July 9, 2022

Contreras on ASG honor w/uncertain #Cubs future: “I would love nothing more than to play for the Chicago Cubs the rest of my life & obviously those kind of things are out of my control but I'm really excited & proud.



“I don't see myself going anywhere else but this is business.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 8, 2022

Food for Thought:

