Cub Tracks drops one in extras

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. This one felt worse than some as it was winnable.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

Some good things going on for our Cubs. Seiya Suzuki returned quite successfully, Marcus Stroman returns today, others are getting closer. Willson Contreras an All-Star starter. Kyle Hendricks won’t need surgery. Brennen Davis might see the diamond this year. Javy still loves you.

Young pitcher Keegan Thompson took the hill Friday night in L.A., against the veteran southpaw hurler Tyler Anderson. Things started well enough, and stayed 0-0 for quite some time, with a hit per side.

Nico put an end to that in the top of the fifth with a bomb to left.

Thompson continued to pitch well, keeping the Dodgers’ offense at bay. He was relieved after a spotless start.

The Cubs extended their lead on an Ian Happ double.

Seiya Suzuki was blinded by the light or something, and that was good for an unearned run in the sixth. Jake Lamb barreled a bomb to bring the home team within one.

David Robertson lost the plate for a while.

That error loomed large when Mookie Betts hit a sac fly with the pond full of ducks to tie the game up at 9:57 p.m. PT. It loomed larger when they scored in the 10th and stomped all over the Cubs’ earned win.

