Cubs roster move: Marcus Stroman activated, Justin Steele to paternity list

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman has missed quite a bit of time this year, first on the COVID-19 list and then with a shoulder strain.

Saturday, the team activated him from the injured list and he will start tonight’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The last time Stroman had a year this rough (5.32 ERA in nine starts) was 2018, when he also had injury issues. Hopefully, he’s healthy now and can put together a good second half.

To make room for Stroman on the active roster, lefthander Justin Steele has been placed on the paternity list. Steele’s been in Chicago for the last couple of days awaiting the birth of his first child and it’s not clear when he’ll make his next start. Players on the paternity list must miss at least one, but not more than three team games.

Congratulations to Steele and here's hoping for a successful return for Stroman.