Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 9

Good news from Iowa. (Well, Iowa in Indianapolis) Not so good news elsewhere.

We do all know that wins and losses are completely irrelevant for the Pelicans now that they’ve already clinched a playoff spot, right?

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs blasted Indianapolis (Pirates), 10-1.

It was the best start of the season for Iowa native Matt Dermody, who got the win with five scoreless innings. Dermody allowed just two hits. He struck out a career-high ten and walked two.

Left fielder Jackson Frazier had six RBI tonight thanks to a grand slam and a two-run single. A seventh run scored earlier when he was at bat on an error, but he wasn’t given an RBI for that.

Frazier’s grand slam came in the second inning and was his fourth of the year and second in as many days. Frazier went 3 for 5 with a double and the slam. He scored twice.

Shortstop Dixon Machado led off the top of the first inning with a triple and then he scored on that error. Machado went 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored.

Right fielder Narciso Crook was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Nick Madrigal played six innings at second base and was 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Frank Schwindel went 1 for 4 as a DH.

Here’s Frazier’s home run.

Jackson Frazier with a grand slam to grow our lead to 6-0! That is good for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/KDchrPZND6 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 10, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were rained out in Birmingham. They’ll try to play a doubleheader on Sunday.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were snake-bit against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 8-3.

Starter Manuel Espinoza didn’t make it through a six-run second inning. Espinoza was credited with 1.1 innings and he gave up seven runs, four earned, on five hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 3 for 5 with a first-inning RBI double. He also scored one run.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 with a triple and one run scored.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly. He also scored one run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were trapped in an oil slick against the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 18-2.

Can we skip this one?

Fine. Jose Miguel Gonzalez didn’t make it out of the first inning. He was rocked for six runs on three hits, two walks and two hit batsmen in just two-thirds of an inning. He also struck out two.

The only one of the six pitchers for Myrtle Beach who didn’t allow a run was Bryan Serra, who got the final two outs in the ninth. Serra is normally an infielder.

Second baseman Juan Mora went 2 for 3.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Athletics, 4-3.

Ben Hecht threw his first in-game pitches since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning, but that’s unimportant. The important part is that he pitched.