Outside The Confines: Where will Juan Soto land?

While I’m sure you’re all more than a little sick of hearing about the Trade Deadline at this point (and holding your breath to see what the roster is going to look like once it’s over), tomorrow is the final day, and if predictions are any indication it’s going to be a fast and furious trade season right down to the wire.
Meanwhile, up here in Canada, it’s a long weekend, so I’m going to go easy on the melancholy and just jump straight into the links. Hopefully, when all the dust settles at the deadline tomorrow afternoon, we’ll still recognize some names on our lineup card.
- Do you like data visualization and deep-cut pitching stats? Well here’s a gift for you.
Thanks to @enosarris for sharing his Stuff+ data. Here is a look at starting pitcher Stuff+ distributions for all MLB clubs. The rank of the box-plots are ordered by a weighted average of Stuff+ grades. Brewers, Yankees, Astros on top, Rockies, Rangers, Cardinals at the bottom pic.twitter.com/94vlLPulnV— Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) July 29, 2022
- Eric Longenhagen looks at what the dynamic Reds/Mariners trade means for Cinicinnati’s immediate future.
- Meanwhile Emma Baccellieri takes the Mariners’ angle and what their hopes are for the 2022 postseason and beyond.
- Corey Brock is likewise fascinated by what’s going to come next for the Mariners. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- MLB dot com has a Juan Soto tradewatch tracker going. They’ve also offered up five trades they think should happen (but probably won’t).
- Speaking (as always) of the Juan Soto trade, the Cardinals might be on the cusp of spreading themselves too thin, writes Ken Rosenthal. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Aaron Judge has become the second-fastest player to hit the 200 home-run milestone, a feat which is sure to spark some Hall of Fame discussion. Story by Madison Williams.
- I can’t believe he stayed in the game after this.
Ugh. Julio Rodriguez injury. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/SyGNOBXx8r— Kevin Zelko (@Msbeervendor) July 31, 2022
- Surprisingly, no bones were broken in the HBP above, reports Daniel Chavkin. Rodriguez is heading to the IL regardless, however.
- Another reason to look forward to Tuesday aside from the looming deadline: Jacob deGrom is slated to make his return to the majors that day against the Nationals. Story by Tim Britton. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Tim Anderson was suspended for three games for making contact with an umpire. Story by Jelani Scott.
- According to Dan Szymborski, the Rockies' extension of Daniel Bard was an exceptionally Rockies move.
- Will Leitch gives us the best performers of July.
- This is very cool.
This invention to allow blind athletes to play baseball is amazing pic.twitter.com/ziFQhQqKVE— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 29, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
