 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Where will Juan Soto land?

Only time will tell.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

While I’m sure you’re all more than a little sick of hearing about the Trade Deadline at this point (and holding your breath to see what the roster is going to look like once it’s over), tomorrow is the final day, and if predictions are any indication it’s going to be a fast and furious trade season right down to the wire.

Meanwhile, up here in Canada, it’s a long weekend, so I’m going to go easy on the melancholy and just jump straight into the links. Hopefully, when all the dust settles at the deadline tomorrow afternoon, we’ll still recognize some names on our lineup card.

  • Do you like data visualization and deep-cut pitching stats? Well here’s a gift for you.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...