Outside The Confines: Where will Juan Soto land?

While I’m sure you’re all more than a little sick of hearing about the Trade Deadline at this point (and holding your breath to see what the roster is going to look like once it’s over), tomorrow is the final day, and if predictions are any indication it’s going to be a fast and furious trade season right down to the wire.

Meanwhile, up here in Canada, it’s a long weekend, so I’m going to go easy on the melancholy and just jump straight into the links. Hopefully, when all the dust settles at the deadline tomorrow afternoon, we’ll still recognize some names on our lineup card.

Do you like data visualization and deep-cut pitching stats? Well here’s a gift for you.

Thanks to @enosarris for sharing his Stuff+ data. Here is a look at starting pitcher Stuff+ distributions for all MLB clubs. The rank of the box-plots are ordered by a weighted average of Stuff+ grades. Brewers, Yankees, Astros on top, Rockies, Rangers, Cardinals at the bottom pic.twitter.com/94vlLPulnV — Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) July 29, 2022

This invention to allow blind athletes to play baseball is amazing pic.twitter.com/ziFQhQqKVE — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 29, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.