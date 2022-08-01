Baseball history unpacked, August 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

2005 - Rafael Palmeiro becomes the highest-profile player to be suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s steroids policy. The Orioles first baseman, who denies knowingly taking any banned substances, stated this spring to the House Government Reform Committee that published allegations by Jose Canseco of his steroids use were “absolutely false” and had considered suing his former teammate over the accusation. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Ed Gastfield, Harry Croft, Howard Freigau, Howard Freigau, Greg Gross*, Brandon Kintzler.

Today in world history:

30 BC - Octavian (later known as Augustus) enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under the control of the Roman Republic.

527 - Justinian I becomes the sole ruler of the Byzantine Empire.

1096 - The People's Crusade led by Peter the Hermit arrives at Constantinople with 30,000 followers.

1774 - English chemist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen by isolating it in its gaseous state.

1876 - Colorado becomes 38th state of the Union.

1946 - US President Harry Truman establishes Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

1971 - George Harrison's benefit concerts for Bangladesh (2 shows) take place at Madison Square Garden, NYC; performers include Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Ravi Shankar, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, and Leon Russell.

1981 - MTV premieres at 12:01 AM.

