 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cubs trade Scott Effross to Yankees

This is a bit of a puzzler, given Effross' years of team control.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cubs have made another trade of a relief pitcher, though probably not the one you were guessing:

Here's the return:

Hayden Wesneski was the Yankees' sixth-round pick out of Sam Houston State in Texas in 2019. This year he has a 3.51 ERA and 1.149 WHIP in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 83 strikeouts and 28 walks in 83⅔ innings. Also, this:

Right there is probably why the Cubs did this, on Daniel Moskos' recommendation.

Effross has had a fine year for the Cubs, posting a 2.66 ERA and 1.068 WHIP in 47 appearances (one start as an "opener") covering 44 nnings. He has walked just 12 of 236 batters he's faced in the major leagues. I'd have liked to see the Cubs keep him, but perhaps Weneski will be better long-term.

I'm also sad to see Effross go because I have a "six degrees" personal connection to him. A good college friend of mine is friends with Effross' mom, and I sent over some photos of Effross via the late John Arguello of Cubs Den when Effross was drafted, then later met her at a spring training game in 2018. I wish Scott well with the Yankees, as he's got a real chance for a World Series ring.

Poll

Scott Effross for Hayden Wesneski...

view results
  • 0%
    Yea!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nay!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Meh
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...