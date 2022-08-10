Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Wednesday 8/10, 1:20 CT

Wednesday notes...

LOTS OF SINGLES: The Cubs recorded seven singles in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the first time they posted an inning with at least seven singles since June 30, 2018 vs. Minnesota (5th inning). The Cubs won that game 14-9.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Nationals lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Josiah Gray, RHP

Justin Steele, 10 starts since June 1: 2.43 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, only four home runs allowed in 55⅔ innings. That’s really good!

His last start, in which he didn’t finish the fifth inning but struck out 10, was historic:

Cubs with 10+ strikeouts in a start fewer than 5 innings

(since 1901)



Justin Steele - 10 K in 4.2 IP today

Bill Caudill - 10 K in 4.1 IP 8/17/1979 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 5, 2022

A complete list of every MLB starter ever to allow no runs and strike out 10 batters while pitching less than 5 innings:



Trevor Richards in 2018

Justin Steele today



That's it. It's only happened twice in MLB ever. https://t.co/pCHqHxYmuU — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 5, 2022

You can sense that Steele is just on the verge of becoming a solid rotation starter. He’s just got to throw more strikes — even with all the strikeouts, he’s running a lot of long counts. He threw 93 pitches in that outing last Friday.

He made two relief appearances against the Nats last year, but the only Nats player who has seen him is recently-acquired Luke Voit (0-for-3).

Josiah Gray was originally drafted by the Reds in the second round in 2018. He has since been involved in two major trades. In December 2018 he was sent to the Dodgers, along with Homer Bailey and Jeter Downs for Kyle Farmer, Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood. Then at the trading deadline last year, he was dealt to Washington as part of the Max Scherzer trade.

He made 12 starts for the Nats last year and has made 20 this year and in those 32 starts has posted an ERA of 5.07 and WHIP of 1.322 with 43 (!) home runs allowed in 168⅔ innings. That’s ... a lot of home runs. (That’s also an average of only about 5⅓ innings per start.)

He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs’ active roster. Since July 1, in six starts he has posted a 7.63 ERA and allowed 13 (!) home runs in 30⅔ innings.

Have fun this afternoon, Cubs hitters.

