Baseball history unpacked, August 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Larry Corcoran, Elmer Jacobs, Bob Porterfield, Jimmy McMath. Also notable: Willie Wells HOF.

Today in world history:

612 BC - Killing of Sinsharishkun, King of Assyrian Empire. Destruction of Nineveh.

843 - Treaty of Verdun: Brothers Lotharius I, Louis the German & Charles the Bald divide France.

991 - Battle of Maldon: English, led by Bryhtnoth, confront a band of inland-raiding Vikings near Maldon in Essex. The English are defeated and the story is immortalized in a well-known poem.

1675 - King Charles II and John Flamsteed lay the foundation stone of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

1792 - A large scale insurrection against the French monarchy occurs in Paris.

1821 - Missouri admitted as 24th US state.

1833 - Chicago incorporates as a village of about 200.

