Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 10

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were beat on by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 7-5.

Wade Miley made a rehab start tonight in Des Moines and looked good over 4.2 innings. Miley gave up two runs—both of which scored in the fifth inning and one came after he exited—on four hits. He struck out five and walked just one. Miley threw 66 pitches and 45 of them were strikes.

Cam Sanders allowed two runs in the top of the ninth inning and took the loss. Sanders final line was two runs on two hits over two innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Iowa scored all five runs in the sixth inning.

Second baseman David Bote hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his first on the year. Bote was 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Third baseman Jared Young tied the game 5-5 with a three-run home run in the sixth. It was Young’s 15th home run this season but his first since July 12. Young went 1 for 2 with two walks, although one walk was intentional.

Here’s Young’s home run.

Jared Young for the lead! pic.twitter.com/oYh0C6HKRD — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 11, 2022

Here’s Bote’s homer. He crushed it.

Bote blast! David Bote cuts us our deficit in half with this solo shot. pic.twitter.com/lrCORToZBL — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 11, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Mississippi Braves, 10-3.

It was a rough start tonight for DJ Herz, who was rocked for six runs over 4+ innings. Herz gave up six hits, two of which were home runs. He walked three and struck out three.

Center fielder Cole Roederer was activated off the injured list and homered in his first game back. It was a solo home run in the third inning and was his second of the season and first career Double-A home run. Roederer went 1 for 2.

Shortstop Andy Weber also connected for a solo home run in the seventh inning, his second on the season. Weber went 1 for 3.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bitten by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 6-2.

Porter Hodge started and took the loss. Hodge allowed four runs on four hits over four innings. One of the four runs was unearned. Hodge did strike out seven and walk just two.

South Bend had just four hits and only one extra base hit, a double by catcher Jake Opitz. He was 1 for 3.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put the Columbia Fireflies (Royals) in a jar, 7-4.

Tyler Santana had the definition of a quality start, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Santana kept his fielders on their toes as he struck out just one and walked no one. The win improved Santana’s record to 10-1.

Angel Gonzalez pitched the ninth inning and got the save. Gonzalez gave up a two-out double, but no other baserunners. Gonzalez struck out one.

First baseman Liam Spence hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Spence’s second home run this year and first with Myrtle Beach. Spence went 1 for 4 with two runs scored.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel hit a three-run double in the third inning. Wetzel went 1 for 4.

The Pelicans were greatly aided in this game by four Fireflies errors. Only two of the Pelicans seven runs scored were earned.

Highlights: