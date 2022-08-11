On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Reds series preview

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — I’m going to be at the Field of Dreams for tonight’s game, but this is more than just one game between the Cubs and Reds; two more will follow this weekend in Cincinnati, so let’s look at how the Reds have been doing since the Cubs last saw them at the end of June.

The Reds started out this season 3-22 and many writers, including me, took note of it (my article was written when they were 3-21). I concluded:

Keep an eye on these Reds, they could be the worst team in modern MLB history.

Well, that hasn’t happened. In fact, the Reds have played three months’ worth of nearly .500 ball since that 3-22 start — they’re 41-43 since then, while in the same time frame the Cubs are 35-50. They’ve got some decent young pitching, including a couple of the guys who are starting against the Cubs in this series.

So, two rebuilding teams will face each other this weekend, first in the Field of Dreams Game, then a pair in Cincinnati. Which one will complete its rebuild and return to contention first?

Fun fact

In the last two games between these teams at the end of June, the Cubs outscored the Reds 23-10, winning both at Wrigley Field.

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: Drew Smyly, LHP (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, 4.49 FIP) vs. Nick Lodolo, LHP (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.581 WHIP, 4.49 FIP) at Dyersville, Iowa

Saturday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (0-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, 3.70 FIP) vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP (5-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.313 WHIP, 4.02 FIP) at Cincinnati

Sunday: Keegan Thompson, RHP (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 4.03 FIP) vs. Justin Dunn, RHP (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 6.97 FIP) at Cincinnati

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 6:15 p.m. CT, Fox-TV (full national broadcast, no blackouts)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 12:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Cubs are 4-3 against the Reds so far this year and the teams are almost even in runs scored in those seven games, 52 for the Cubs, 47 for the Reds. That includes the Reds scoring 20 on May 26 and the Cubs scoring 15 on June 30.

So, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I’m just going to go out on a limb here and say the Cubs will take two of three. The Field of Dreams game, in particular, could be high-scoring, as that park was an extreme hitters’ park in 2021 (eight home runs were hit).

Up next

The Cubs travel to Washington for a three-game series against the Nationals that begins Monday evening.