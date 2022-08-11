 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overflow thread: 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game, Cubs vs. Reds, Thursday 8/11, 6:15 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

——

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Reds Thursday 8/11 Field of Dreams game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...