Cub Tracks’ amber waves

There’s a kernel of truth in the title... it’s the only kind of wave a Cubs fan might endure. Also good food for thought. More to chew on below.

Justin Steele, White Castle Special. pic.twitter.com/odzlR7Z096 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 10, 2022

Justin Steele has a 3.03 ERA at Wrigley Field this season. pic.twitter.com/71BB3ffwMr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 10, 2022

The Cubs are going to need a different center fielder next year. I like Ortega’s bat okay but his glove has a hole in it.

I (and I bet the Cubs) REALLY wish that Rafael Ortega looked more like his 2021 self this year this year because he would have made a really nice 2023 stopgap CF/bench bat.



But with how it's played out, you NEED to add another LHH OF on a short-term deal in the off-season — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) August 10, 2022

Can’t say enough about the evolution of Nico Hoerner.

Nick Madrigal looks great so far and I’m very happy about the Franmil Reyes pickup. I wanna see him doing the Sosa hop for at least a couple of years.

Cubs get the meatloaf.

This is the greatest athletic performance by a pitcher I’ve ever seen! pic.twitter.com/KPPF3k73y9 — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 10, 2022

“This game is about making adjustments. Obviously, things are not going well the last couple years. I always say I would try to give my best every time. I’m not going to quit. That’s not how I was raised. I have to keep working hard and give my best every day like I know. I’m going to be back soon.” — Franmil Reyes.

This Thursday, @nico_hoerner and the @Cubs will play at the Field of Dreams.



For Hoerner, it's a chance to appreciate all the life lessons he learned from his dad -- and his mom. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/K8j2LDXd0Y — MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) August 9, 2022

“I became a home run hitter in my career since the minors because of Johnny Washington,” Reyes said before Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals. “I was just a regular guy that liked to hit a lot of line drives. “He was like, ‘Bro, you’re not going to get to the big leagues if you don’t put the ball in the air.’”

Welcome to the Franmil Confines! pic.twitter.com/ESQC9L4UjL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022

