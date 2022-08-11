 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ amber waves

The latest in #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs took the lead in the seventh and made it stick.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Nationals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers, centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

There’s a kernel of truth in the title... it’s the only kind of wave a Cubs fan might endure. Also good food for thought. More to chew on below.

The Cubs are going to need a different center fielder next year. I like Ortega’s bat okay but his glove has a hole in it.

Can’t say enough about the evolution of Nico Hoerner.

Nick Madrigal looks great so far and I’m very happy about the Franmil Reyes pickup. I wanna see him doing the Sosa hop for at least a couple of years.

Cubs get the meatloaf.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“This game is about making adjustments. Obviously, things are not going well the last couple years. I always say I would try to give my best every time. I’m not going to quit. That’s not how I was raised. I have to keep working hard and give my best every day like I know. I’m going to be back soon.” — Franmil Reyes.

“I became a home run hitter in my career since the minors because of Johnny Washington,” Reyes said before Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals. “I was just a regular guy that liked to hit a lot of line drives.

“He was like, ‘Bro, you’re not going to get to the big leagues if you don’t put the ball in the air.’”

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...