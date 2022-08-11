2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Baseball Bingo

It’s become a bit of standard practice around here to have a Baseball Bingo card on hand when the Cubs are featured on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Longtime listeners of our BCB podcast, Cuppa Cubbie Blue, will remember that these cards were originally a way for Andi Cruz Vanecek and me to keep our sanity while A-Rod said asinine things like “Javy Báez should be less exciting.”

The cards have remained popular even as the ESPN booth has improved considerably with A-Rod moving to an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 with Michael Kay (honestly, who is that broadcast even for?).

While tonight’s Field of Dreams showcase game will be on Fox rather than ESPN, A-Rod will likely be making an appearance, so it seemed like a Bingo card might be a good idea. If nothing else it should make listening to John Smoltz complain about pitchers these days a bit more palatable.

Plus, it gave me the excuse to play around with cornstalk graphics:

I went a bit more whimsical with this one, including some movie and Hollywood references in addition to the standard baseball broadcast tropes. As always, play for a blackout game if you are looking for a challenge.

The Field of Dreams Game will feature the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds tonight on Fox. Game time is 6:15 p.m. CT.