Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 11

Iowa Cubs

The Iowas Cubs were blinded by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 4-3.

Caleb Kilian pitched well today, going six innings and allowing just two runs on six hits. Both runs scored in the first inning. Kilian struck out six and walked two.

Luke Farrell gave up a two-run home run in the top of the ninth and took the loss. Farrell’s final line was two runs on six hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Third baseman David Bote hit his second home run of the season—and second in as many games—with the bases empty in the eighth inning to give the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead. Bote was 1 for 3 with a walk. (If you want to get technical, Bote hit one HR in the majors, so it’s his third home run this year.)

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 4 with an RBI double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves, 1-0.

Starter Riley Thompson lasted 3.1 innings and allowed just two hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Walker Powell then pitched the next five innings and got the win. Powell gave up three hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

CD Pelham pitched the final two-thirds of an inning. He completed the shutout and got the save. Pelham entered the game with a runner on first and one out, but a wild pitch, a passed ball and a walk put runners on the corners with two outs. But Pelham then struck out Cody Milligan to end the game. It was his only strikeout.

DH Nelson Maldonado, recently demoted from Iowa, doubled home Andy Weber in the fifth inning for the only run of the game. Maldonado was 2 for 3. Weber went 1 for 3.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were injected with venom by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 5-2.

Rafael Devers gave up just one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out three, walked two and hit two batters. This raised Devers’ ERA in High-A to 0.57.

Jarod Wright took the loss. Wright surrendered four runs on six hits over three innings. Wright struck out two and walked no one.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI triple.

Third baseman Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 5 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were annoyed by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 2-1.

Starter Didier Vargas kept the Fireflies from scoring over six innings. He allowed four hots. Vargas struck out two and walked one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. finished the game, but he allowed two runs in the top of the eighth and got the loss. Scalzo’s final line was two runs on three hits over three innings. Scalzo walked one and struck out two.

Catcher Ethan Hearn tripled home Moises Ballesteros in the fifth inning for Myrtle Beach’s only run. Hearn was 1 for 3 and Ballesteros went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Not many highlights, but we’ve got them.

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Brewers, 2-0 in the 5th inning.

The Cubs don’t have a hit yet. I hope they get one.