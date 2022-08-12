Baseball history unpacked, August 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Don Hurst, Charlie Gassaway, Bob Buhl, Ellis Burton, Dave Pavlas, Matt Clement, Ian Happ*. Also notable: Christy Mathewson HOF, Ray Schalk HOF.

Today in world history:

1492 - Christopher Columbus arrives in the Canary Islands on his first voyage to the New World.

- Christopher Columbus arrives in the Canary Islands on his first voyage to the New World. 1658 - 1st American police force forms (New Amsterdam).

- 1st American police force forms (New Amsterdam). 1833 - The town of Chicago is incorporated (population 350).

- The town of Chicago is incorporated (population 350). 1851 - American inventor Isaac Singer patents the sewing machine.

- American inventor Isaac Singer patents the sewing machine. 1869 - Self-proclaimed Emperor Joshua Abraham Norton of the USA issues edict abolishing the Democratic and Republican parties.

- Self-proclaimed Emperor Joshua Abraham Norton of the USA issues edict abolishing the Democratic and Republican parties. 1908 - Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car.

Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car. 1930 - Clarence Birdseye is granted a patent for method for quick freezing food (patent US 1773079 A).

- Clarence Birdseye is granted a patent for method for quick freezing food (patent US 1773079 A). 1981 - IBM introduces its first Personal Computer (PC & PC-DOS version 1.0).

