Outside The Confines: Baseball has a catch

Just because I don’t like the movie Field of Dreams, that doesn’t mean I didn’t like the “Field of Dreams” game. I love baseball games played in unusual locations and that field in Dyersville is one of the best-looking places to play one. The uniforms the Cubs and the Reds were wearing were terrific. Sure, it was a made-for-television event, but that’s fine as long as they do it well, and it appeared to me that MLB did it well. It was a celebration of baseball.

On the other hand, the hologram Harry Caray was . . . something. It looked like a bad animatronic robot on the “Rush Street Bar Crawl” ride at Disneyland.

Al will have more to say about this later, so I’m not going to do a lot on the game last night. But we will start out with a few stories on it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.