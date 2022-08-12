Marquee Sports Network will feature all four Cubs minor league teams tonight... live

Today is a rare Friday off day for the Chicago Cubs, as they get some downtime to prepare for the resumption of their series against the Reds Saturday evening in Cincinnati.

As a result, Marquee Sports Network has an evening free for baseball and so they’re going to broadcast what they are calling a first-of-its-kind minor league baseball whiparound show.

This will showcase multiple live Cubs minor league broadcasts simultaneously. Beginning tonight at 7 p.m. CT, “Road to Wrigley” will feature live in-game look-ins from the Cubs minor league system, including concurrent split-screen feeds, plus highlights, analysis and breakdowns.

The show will be hosted by Elise Menaker, Lance Brozdowski and Jim Callis, and they will take you inside the Cubs minor league system, breaking down the key at-bats and pivotal pitch sequences from all the top prospects, and providing game analysis as the action unfolds. Here’s what some of it will look like:

On Friday’s broadcast, “Road to Wrigley” will provide coverage of all four full-season affiliates: Triple-A Iowa (vs. Louisville), Double-A Tennessee (vs. Mississippi), Advanced-A South Bend (at Wisconsin) and Low-A Myrtle Beach (vs. Columbia).

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the entire Cubs minor league system in a new way with our Road to Wrigley shows,” said Marquee Sports Network SVP Programming and Production, Mike Santini, in a statement. “Elise and Lance, as well as Jim, do an incredible job covering the minor league system, and we’re eager to have them as a part of this new show, going in-depth with live coverage across the Cubs system.”

This sounds fun and interesting and something cool to watch on a day when the big-league Cubs are off. The network plans to do another “Road To Wrigley” show Thursday, August 25.