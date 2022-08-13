Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Saturday 8/13, 5:40 CT

Saturday notes...

STRIKEOUT STREAKS: This is courtesy of BCB’s own JohnW53.

Justin Steele and Drew Smyly each had nine strikeouts in their starts Wednesday and Thursday. That made them the first Cubs starters to strike out at least nine batters in back-to-back games in more than six years, since June 5-6, 2016.

In the first of those games, Jake Arrieta fanned 12 in five innings of a 3-2 loss at home to the Diamondbacks. Then Jon Lester whiffed nine in eight shutout innings of a 6-4 win at Philadelphia.

They have not had three starts in a row featuring at least nine strikeouts since Sept. 14-16, 2008. The first game was Carlos Zambrano’s 10-strikeout no-hitter of the Astros. The next day, Ted Lilly struck out nine while allowing Houston one hit in seven innings. Both of those games were played at Milwaukee. The third game was at Wrigley Field, where Ryan Dempster fanned nine in six innings against the Brewers.

MORE ON PITCHING: Cubs pitching has posted a 2.57 ERA (56 earned runs in 196⅓ innings) in the team’s last 22 games since July 16. In this stretch Cubs pitchers have walked 64, struck out 186 and held opponents to a batting average of .231 (169-for-733).

HE'S HOT: Rowan Wick has made 11 straight scoreless appearances (11⅓ innings, three walks, 15 strikeouts) since July 10, and during that span his season ERA has dropped from 5.30 to 3.94.

HE'S ALSO HOT: Nick Madrigal, last six games since August 5: .444/.500/.500 (8-for-18), two walks, only three strikeouts. His season OPS has risen from .510 to .581 over that span.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Adrian Sampson keeps posting very good starts, one after the other. He’s certainly a competent fifth starter, and could be so even on a playoff contender.

He hasn’t faced the Reds this year and most of the current Reds haven’t faced him much — no one on their active roster has more than five PA against him. Perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Graham Ashcraft has made 14 MLB starts, one of which was against the Cubs June 30 at Wrigley Field, in which he got torched for seven runs in 2⅓ innings, including a grand slam by Patrick Wisdom that reached Waveland.

Oddly, even though he throws hard (97+, see the graphic below), he’s not a big strikeout pitcher — only 5.9 per nine innings. This suggests his fastball is pretty straight and can be hit (eight HR allowed in 80 innings). Since that start against the Cubs: 3.22 ERA, 1.404 WHIP. He’s pitched a bit better at home (3.46 ERA, seven starts) than on the road (4.46 ERA, seven starts).

