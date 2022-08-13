Cub Tracks’ on the road to temporary

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. We read all of the articles, so you don’t have to.

The Cubs didn’t play Friday, as it was deemed a travel day between Dyersville and Cincinnati. So the last game they played was the Fields of Dreams Game. Speaking of dreams:

“I’ll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve. Our decision last year to move away from Cubs players who brought us a World Series title was tough, but we have a plan to return to championship contention by building the next great Cubs team around a young core of players augmented by free agent signings — and we’re making progress.” — Tom Ricketts.

YMMV. Roster Jenga looms, and there are a lot of short-timers in the system. Whether or not the Cubs are on the road to competitiveness is an open question. Whether or not they can stay there if they get there is the real nasty poser.

Lots of people (I was one) said they’d be okay with one World Series Championship. This turns out not to be the case, by and large, and is the likely source of fan anomie.

