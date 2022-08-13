Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 13

Left-handed pitcher Luke Little got promoted from Myrtle Beach to South Bend.

Right-handed pitcher Reynel Espinal was released.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were drained of blood by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 5-3.

Hayden Wesneski’s second start with the I-Cubs was a lot better than the first, although you might not know it from the final line and the loss that he was charged with. After two singles to lead off the game, Wesneski then retired the next 12 batters in order. But the wheels came off in the fifth inning as the first four batters reached. All of them would come around to score, two after Wesneski left the game.

Wesneski’s final line was four runs on five hits over 4+ innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Left fielder Alfonso Rivas did most of the damage for the Cubs, going a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.

Third baseman Jared Young was 1 for 4 with an RBI double and two total runs batted in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies topped the Mississippi Braves, 1-0.

Ryan Jensen, Bailey Horn and Hunter Bigge each gave up one hit. Jensen got the win after pitching the first five innings. Jensen struck out seven and walked two.

Horn threw the next three innings and struck out six and walked no one.

Bigge gave up a leadoff double in the ninth, but then retired the next three batters for the save. He struck out one.

The Smokies also only had three hits, but two of them, a double by Bryce Ball and a single by Chase Strumpf, came back-to-back in the second inning. Both players were 1 for 3.

The Smokies beat the M-Braves 1-0 on Thursday and Saturday. The M-Braves beat the Smokies 16-14 on Friday. That’s baseball.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bitten by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 5-1.

Starter Richard Gallardo gave up three home runs and took the loss. His final line was four runs on five hits over five innings. However, three of the four runs were unearned. He struck out one and walked no one.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu tripled and scored on a groundout in the sixth inning. He went 1 for 4 for the game.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were burnt by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-3.

Pelicans starter Koen Moreno didn’t make it out of the first inning. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks over just one-third of an inning. The one out was a strikeout.

Chase Watkins came in with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning and he didn’t allowed any of the runners to score. Nor did he allow a run of his own over 5.1 innings. Watkins allowed four hits and walked one while striking out five.

Jozhan Oquendo allowed a run in the top of the eighth inning to take the loss. His final line was one run on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He also hit a batter. Oquendo struck out three.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara got moved to the leadoff spot tonight and led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his 13th on the year. Alcantara went 3 for 5 with the double and the home run. He scored twice.

First baseman Alejandro Rivero hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was Rivero’s first home run for Myrtle Beach and third on the year. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

DH Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Left fielder Parker Chavers was 2 for 3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Josue Huma went 2 for 5.

Highlights:

Here’s just Alcantara’s home run.

The jaguar strikes!



Kevin Alcantara gets one of those runs back! pic.twitter.com/UJjIn2SRCh — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 13, 2022

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 8-7.